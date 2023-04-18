New floral terrace unveiled at River Lee Hotel in time for summer months

Plus – there are five new cocktails that are perfect for a drink in the sun
Sanctuary at the River Club

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023
Maeve Lee

With summer just around the corner, the River Club at the River Lee Hotel has created a floral oasis that is perfect for a drink or a bite to eat in the sunshine. 

The River Club terrace has been transformed into a tranquil space bursting with colourful flowers and relaxing scents. The riverside sanctuary was created in collaboration with Cork’s seminal florist, Fox Flowers, and is designed to be a creative and calming space.

As part of the latest transformation, clusters of blue-lilac wisteria are accompanied by ivy, perfumed rosemary, jasmine and lavender to create a peaceful space for diners.

The space was designed as an antidote to the hectic pace of the city and an area to pause, take a moment and engage with nature.

Sanctuary at the River Club is designed to be a relaxing space
Sanctuary at the River Club is designed to be a relaxing space

To compliment the beautiful new terrace, the team at the River Club have also created five new cocktails that are perfect for a relaxing tipple in the sun.

One the new additions, ‘Jasmine’ combines its floral tones with pineapple and Havana Club 3-Year-Old Rum while ‘Chamomile’ incorporates its fragrant and calming flavours with rose, lemon and Belevedere Blackberry and Lemongrass Vodka, and ‘Hibiscus’ packs a punch with pink grapefruit, orange and Bombay Citron Pressé Gin.

‘Bergamont’ is a low-alcohol option with mint, lemon and Italicus and ‘Elderflower’ is a refreshing non-alcoholic cocktail with anti-inflammatory perks.

‘Hibiscus’ packs a punch with pink grapefruit, orange and Bombay Citron Pressé Gin
‘Hibiscus’ packs a punch with pink grapefruit, orange and Bombay Citron Pressé Gin

The new cocktails are priced between €10 and €14 with €1 from each cocktail going to the Green Spaces for Health Togher Community Garden project.

  • Sanctuary at The River Club is open seven days a week from midday until late. Bookings can be made on theriverclubcork.ie or at 021 493 7772.

Place: CorkPlace: River Lee Hotel
