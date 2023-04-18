New floral terrace unveiled at River Lee Hotel in time for summer months

With summer just around the corner, the River Club at the River Lee Hotel has created a floral oasis that is perfect for a drink or a bite to eat in the sunshine.
The River Club terrace has been transformed into a tranquil space bursting with colourful flowers and relaxing scents. The riverside sanctuary was created in collaboration with Cork’s seminal florist, Fox Flowers, and is designed to be a creative and calming space.
As part of the latest transformation, clusters of blue-lilac wisteria are accompanied by ivy, perfumed rosemary, jasmine and lavender to create a peaceful space for diners.
The space was designed as an antidote to the hectic pace of the city and an area to pause, take a moment and engage with nature.
To compliment the beautiful new terrace, the team at the River Club have also created five new cocktails that are perfect for a relaxing tipple in the sun.
One the new additions, ‘Jasmine’ combines its floral tones with pineapple and Havana Club 3-Year-Old Rum while ‘Chamomile’ incorporates its fragrant and calming flavours with rose, lemon and Belevedere Blackberry and Lemongrass Vodka, and ‘Hibiscus’ packs a punch with pink grapefruit, orange and Bombay Citron Pressé Gin.
‘Bergamont’ is a low-alcohol option with mint, lemon and Italicus and ‘Elderflower’ is a refreshing non-alcoholic cocktail with anti-inflammatory perks.
The new cocktails are priced between €10 and €14 with €1 from each cocktail going to the Green Spaces for Health Togher Community Garden project.
- Sanctuary at The River Club is open seven days a week from midday until late. Bookings can be made on theriverclubcork.ie or at 021 493 7772.