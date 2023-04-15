The Menu: West Cork cuisine meets Italian vineyard splendour

- Contact thecaravino@gmail.com for more details or check out @wineshedwestcork on Instagram.
- The Gathered Table: A Taste of Home is available in bookshops and independent retailers and online at ninebeanrowsbooks.com
Alex Gazzaniga of West Cork’s Singing Frog Gardens has been, for some time, one of Ireland’s true horticultural innovators and the first to begin growing and selling commercial crops of wasabi rhizomes or roots along with the leaves of this Japanese speciality plant, way back in 2014.
Alex has long had many fans, especially including some of Ireland’s top chefs, for the wide variety of exotic and unusual edible plants from around the world that he has managed to grow here in Ireland and is one of our true culinary pathfinders along with Ultan Walsh of Gort na Nain farm, in Nohoval, who began back in the 90s and first introduced The Menu to spicy oriental greens.