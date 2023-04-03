Midweek meals: Five family recipes that children can help to make in the kitchen

Puff Pastry Pinwheels
Puff pastry is a reliable option when working with children. They can help form it into shape and make whatever additions they wish.
Servings12
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Side
Cuisine European
Ingredients
350g puff pastry sheets
2 tbs tomato passata
200g Cheddar cheese, grated
300g baby spinach, chopped and wilted
1 egg, lightly beaten
some seeds to sprinkle
Method
Preheat your oven to 190°C and lay a sheet of parchment onto each of two large flat baking trays.
Lay a rectangle puff pastry sheet out flat.
Spread the passata over the pastry and sprinkle it with the cheddar and spinach.
Begin to gently roll up the pastry sheet into a sausage with your little helper. It is good to roll it tightly and to roll along the largest side of the rectangle, so you have quite a long sausage shape.
Slice this into about twelve equal slices. Place these onto your prepared trays.
Brush the pinwheel with the egg yolk and sprinkle on some seeds. Bake for about 15 minutes and allow to cool on the trays.
Rainbow wrap sandwiches
Crunchy and colourful - a firm favourite.
Servings1
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
2 wraps
2 spoons of mayonnaise
2 lettuce leaves or some fresh green herbs
¼ of a red pepper sliced or some slices of tomato
a half a small carrot grated
sweetcorn kernels or grated cheddar cheese
roasted beetroot cut into thin strips or pickled red onion
Method
Lay your wrap out flat. Spread a little mayonnaise onto it with a spoon. Lay your lettuce or herbs on next.
Add your favourite rainbow colours to the centre of the wrap. Roll the wrap up tightly. If you want to take it to school, or somewhere else to eat later, wrap it up in some baking parchment or with tin foil.
Chicken & Coleslaw Bake
This pie is a treat for the entire family and we joke that it’s a coleslaw pie because of the carrot and cabbage in the filling.
Servings6
Preparation Time 8 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 8 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
3 handfuls leftover roast chicken
250ml leftover gravy
2 carrots peeled
Half a leafy green or white cabbage
8 medium potatoes, peeled
50g melted butter
Method
Put the chicken into a large deep baking dish and pour over the gravy. Grate in the carrots.
Finely shred or slice the cabbage and add to the baking dish. Stir all the ingredients together until well combined. It may be a thick mixture but it will thin once cooked through.
Slice the potatoes thinly and layer on top of the sauce mixture. Brush with melted butter.
Bake in the oven for 1 hour before serving.
Recipe Note: If you make double quantities of mashed potatoes the night before skip the sliced potatoes step and top the mixture with oodles of mash instead.
Rotolo
Involve the family in making rotolo for a fun cooking experience. It’s one of those dishes to invest your time in over the weekend. Make sure you use a very deep dish to bake it in.
Servings4
Preparation Time 40 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
500g beef mince
1 large onion, chopped
1 large pepper, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp dried oregano
Salt & pepper
1 beef stock cube
650ml passata
250g fresh lasagne sheets
200g grated mozzarella
75g grated Parmesan
Method
In a large frying pan dry-fry the mince on a medium heat until browned. Add the onion, garlic, pepper, dried oregano and season well with salt and pepper. Stir and continue to fry. Crumble in the beef stock cube, pour in about 150ml of hot water and stir until the stock cube dissolves. Lower the heat, cover the frying pan and simmer for 10 minutes. After this time has passed, turn off the heat and allow the meat to cool to room temperature before proceeding to the next step.
Grease a deep baking dish well with butter or olive oil then pour half the passata into the bottom of the baking dish and season well.
Take the fresh lasagne sheets and slice them in half lengthways so that you have long rectangular pieces. Take the first piece and spoon a small amount of the cooled meat mixture onto the length of the fresh pasta, sprinkle some grated mozzarella on top of the meat. Roll the the pasta into a tube then sit the tube upright in the baking dish.
Continue filling and rolling the pasta pieces until the baking dish is full. Pour the remaining passata on top of the tubes and gently rock the baking dish back and forth until the passata sinks into the dish. Season well then sprinkle the top of the pasta with the remaining mozzarella and the grated parmesan.
Bake in the oven at 170°C for 30 minutes before serving.
You’ll have wonderfully crispy cheese and pasta bits on top but soft and yielding pasta underneath. This dish is all about the texture. I like to eat mine with a fresh salad. You’ve probably noticed there is no fresh basil in my recipe; it’s not quite back in season in Ireland yet but if you are making this dish in the Summer absolutely include it.
Tomato Tart
Puff pastry savoury tarts are nice for outdoor eating as you can cut them into whatever size slices you wish, little thin ones for handheld picnics or generous squares for a plated lunch.
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
- 400g of puff pastry sheets
1 egg yolk
4 tbsp crème fraiche
2 tbsp finely grated hard goat's cheese
1 tbsp finely grated parmesan cheese
3 tsp Dijon mustard
8 medium-sized ripe tomatoes, sliced thinly
2 tsp runny honey – optional depending on the sweetness of your tomatoes
2 tsp or a small drizzle of olive oil
Method
Lay the sheets of puff pastry onto the prepared tray and attached them together so you have one large rectangle. Pinching the edges of the pastry then pressing them down with the prongs of a fork will help them to stick. Prick the pastry all over with a fork and then brush with the egg yolk. Bake for five minutes.
While it is baking mix the creme fraiche, goat's cheese, parmesan and mustard, season.
Spread this onto the pastry and lay the sliced tomatoes on top. Drizzle with a little honey and olive oil and sprinkle with cracked black pepper.
Bake for about 25 to 30 minutes until the pastry is golden. Eat warm. If you leave it too long, it may get soggy depending on how juicy your tomatoes are.