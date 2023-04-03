Midweek meals: Five family recipes that children can help to make in the kitchen

Method

In a large frying pan dry-fry the mince on a medium heat until browned. Add the onion, garlic, pepper, dried oregano and season well with salt and pepper. Stir and continue to fry. Crumble in the beef stock cube, pour in about 150ml of hot water and stir until the stock cube dissolves. Lower the heat, cover the frying pan and simmer for 10 minutes. After this time has passed, turn off the heat and allow the meat to cool to room temperature before proceeding to the next step.

Grease a deep baking dish well with butter or olive oil then pour half the passata into the bottom of the baking dish and season well.

Take the fresh lasagne sheets and slice them in half lengthways so that you have long rectangular pieces. Take the first piece and spoon a small amount of the cooled meat mixture onto the length of the fresh pasta, sprinkle some grated mozzarella on top of the meat. Roll the the pasta into a tube then sit the tube upright in the baking dish.

Continue filling and rolling the pasta pieces until the baking dish is full. Pour the remaining passata on top of the tubes and gently rock the baking dish back and forth until the passata sinks into the dish. Season well then sprinkle the top of the pasta with the remaining mozzarella and the grated parmesan.

Bake in the oven at 170°C for 30 minutes before serving.