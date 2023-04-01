Colm O'Gorman's alternative Easter feast

Make up the dough. Put the flour yeast, sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl. I use my Kenwood mixer and its dough hook for this, but you can mix it by hand. If using a dough hook, mix at medium speed for five minutes until the dough comes together in a ball around the hook and comes clean away from the edges of the bowl. If mixing by hand, once the dough has come together, turn it out onto a floured surface and knead strongly for five to ten minutes. This is a soft dough, so do not worry it if is a little sticky. If it is very wet, knead in a little more flour, but you should not need much more than the 500g. Shape the dough into a long sausage shape and cut into ten equal sizes pieces. Shape into balls, cover loosely with some cling film or a damp tea towel and let them rest for fifteen minutes.