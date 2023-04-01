Let's get cracking: Four delicious chocolate cake recipes to make as an Easter showstopper

Chocolate is the star of the show for the Easter holidays. Nothing really equals its deliciousness, does it?

To get the height in the chocolate madeira cake it is best to use four sandwich tins but if you do not have that many you could bake two 8-inch cakes and divide them once baked. You will also need to organise supports to put into the cake. Caramel sauce can be a little tricky to make as the temperature is important. If you are nervous there are quite a few good brands available to buy, you can add this to the buttercream and drip it over the cake.