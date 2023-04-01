Meals for busy lives: These two tasty recipes take less than 20 minutes to make

Your evening meal should never feel like a chore.
Here, Nagi Maehashi shares recipes from her wildly successful blog Recipetineats.
- RecipeTin Eats: Dinner by Nagi Maehashi is published by Bluebird and available now
Mushroom Quesadillas
If you're short on time, skip the guacamole and just dunk in sour cream with a squirt of hot sauce
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
3 tbsp (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
200g portobello mushrooms, sliced 8 mm thick (or other mushrooms of choice)
½ tsp chipotle powder*
¼ tsp cooking salt*
¼ tsp black pepper
¾ cup (75 g) shredded* colby cheese2
2 x 20 cm flour tortillas*
To serve:
Sour cream
Pico de Gallo
Guacamole or avocado crema
Lime wedges
Method
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium–high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook for 1 minute, using a spatula to toss them regularly.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, toss to coat the mushrooms, then add the chipotle powder, salt and pepper. Cook for a further 1½ minutes until the surface of the mushrooms is golden. Transfer the mushrooms to a bowl and wipe any loose bits out of the pan with a paper towel.
Sprinkle half the cheese on one half of a tortilla, top with half the mushrooms, then fold the other half over. Repeat with the other tortilla.
Return the frying pan to the stove on medium heat (no extra oil is needed). Transfer the tortillas to the frying pan and cook for 1½ minutes until crisp and golden. Flip and cook for a further 1 minute until crisp.
Cut each quesadilla in half and serve with sour cream and Pico de Gallo, guacamole or avocado crema for dunking.
Finish with a squeeze of lime.
Spicy Sichuan Pork Noodles
The trick here is to get your green beans nicely blistered in the pan and a good bit of caramelisation on your noodles.
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 8 mins
Total Time 18 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Chinese
Ingredients
- For the spicy Asian sauce:
1½ tbsp oyster sauce
1½ tbsp kecap manis*
4 tsp sambal oelek*
For the noodles:
250 g fresh Shanghai or hokkien noodles
2 tbsp vegetable oil
2 cups (200 g) green beans, ends trimmed and cut in half
3 ½ brown onion, finely diced
1 garlic clove*, finely minced
2 tsp finely minced ginger*
200 g pork mince
Method
- Mix the ingredients for the spicy Asian sauce in a small bowl.
Cook the noodles according to the packet directions. Drain, then rinse briefly under tap water. Leave in the colander until ready to use.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large cast-iron frying pan6 over high heat until it is almost smoking. Add the green beans, spreading them out in a single layer. Leave to cook for 2 minutes, stirring only every 30 seconds, until lightly charred and just cooked through. Tip the beans into a bowl and set aside.
Cool the frying pan for 15 seconds, then place it back over high heat.
Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, then cook the onion, garlic and ginger (if using) for 30 seconds. Add the pork mince and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon until it mostly changes from pink to white, about 1 minute. Add 1 tablespoon of the sauce and continue cooking the pork for another 1 minute until it is nicely browned.
Add the noodles, green beans and remaining sauce. Toss for 2 minutes with two wooden spoons, ensuring that the noodles get some nice caramelisation.