Meals for busy lives: These two tasty recipes take less than 20 minutes to make

Your evening meal should never feel like a chore
Meals for busy lives: These two tasty recipes take less than 20 minutes to make

Tasty meals in less than 20 minutes

Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Nagi Maehashi

Your evening meal should never feel like a chore.

Here, Nagi Maehashi shares recipes from her wildly successful blog Recipetineats. 

  • RecipeTin Eats: Dinner by Nagi Maehashi is published by Bluebird and available now

Mushroom Quesadillas

recipe by:Nagi Maehashi

If you're short on time, skip the guacamole and just dunk in sour cream with a squirt of hot sauce

Mushroom Quesadillas

Servings

2

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

  • 200g portobello mushrooms, sliced 8 mm thick (or other mushrooms of choice)

  • ½ tsp chipotle powder*

  • ¼ tsp cooking salt*

  • ¼ tsp black pepper

  • ¾ cup (75 g) shredded* colby cheese2

  • 2 x 20 cm flour tortillas*

  • To serve:

  • Sour cream

  • Pico de Gallo

  • Guacamole or avocado crema

  • Lime wedges

Method

  1. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium–high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook for 1 minute, using a spatula to toss them regularly.

  2. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, toss to coat the mushrooms, then add the chipotle powder, salt and pepper. Cook for a further 1½ minutes until the surface of the mushrooms is golden. Transfer the mushrooms to a bowl and wipe any loose bits out of the pan with a paper towel.

  3. Sprinkle half the cheese on one half of a tortilla, top with half the mushrooms, then fold the other half over. Repeat with the other tortilla.

  4. Return the frying pan to the stove on medium heat (no extra oil is needed). Transfer the tortillas to the frying pan and cook for 1½ minutes until crisp and golden. Flip and cook for a further 1 minute until crisp.

  5. Cut each quesadilla in half and serve with sour cream and Pico de Gallo, guacamole or avocado crema for dunking.

  6. Finish with a squeeze of lime.

Spicy Sichuan Pork Noodles

recipe by:Nagi Maehashi

The trick here is to get your green beans nicely blistered in the pan and a good bit of caramelisation on your noodles.

Spicy Sichuan Pork Noodles

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

8 mins

Total Time

18 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Chinese

Ingredients

  • For the spicy Asian sauce:

  • 1½ tbsp oyster sauce

  • 1½ tbsp kecap manis*

  • 4 tsp sambal oelek*

  • For the noodles:

  • 250 g fresh Shanghai or hokkien noodles

  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil

  • 2 cups (200 g) green beans, ends trimmed and cut in half

  • 3 ½ brown onion, finely diced

  • 1 garlic clove*, finely minced

  • 2 tsp finely minced ginger*

  • 200 g pork mince

Method

  1. Mix the ingredients for the spicy Asian sauce in a small bowl.

  2. Cook the noodles according to the packet directions. Drain, then rinse briefly under tap water. Leave in the colander until ready to use.

  3. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large cast-iron frying pan6 over high heat until it is almost smoking. Add the green beans, spreading them out in a single layer. Leave to cook for 2 minutes, stirring only every 30 seconds, until lightly charred and just cooked through. Tip the beans into a bowl and set aside.

  4. Cool the frying pan for 15 seconds, then place it back over high heat.

  5. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, then cook the onion, garlic and ginger (if using) for 30 seconds. Add the pork mince and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon until it mostly changes from pink to white, about 1 minute. Add 1 tablespoon of the sauce and continue cooking the pork for another 1 minute until it is nicely browned.

  6. Add the noodles, green beans and remaining sauce. Toss for 2 minutes with two wooden spoons, ensuring that the noodles get some nice caramelisation.

Read More

Caitríona Redmond: Making a lot with a little - and my recipe for Marmite chicken wings

More in this section

Tess Daly shares her fill-me-up frittata recipe and why she will never count calories Tess Daly shares her fill-me-up frittata recipe and why she will never count calories
Nettle cream soup Soup recipes: How to make nettle and wild garlic soup with easily foraged ingredients
Stars in their eyes: Two Cork restaurants honoured with Michelin stars Stars in their eyes: Two Cork restaurants honoured with Michelin stars
Meals for busy lives: These two tasty recipes take less than 20 minutes to make

Tasty treats: Gráinne Mullins' peanut butter financiers — plus authentic porridge bread

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd