Three quick and easy plant-based recipes to make for lunch

Relying on store-cupboard ingredients and using seasonal veggies that didn't cost the earth, Toni Okamoto developed a way of eating that helped her pocket and a new vegan lifestyle
When food blogger Toni Okamoto began her plant-based diet she knew two things: she didn't have a lot of spare cash and she was extremely time-poor.

Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Toni Okamoto

When food blogger Toni Okamoto began her plant-based diet she knew two things: she didn't have a lot of spare cash and she was extremely time-poor. 

Relying on store-cupboard ingredients and using seasonal veggies that didn't cost the earth, she developed a way of eating that helped her pocket and a new vegan lifestyle. 

Here are some of her most popular recipes. 

  • Plant-Based on a Budget Quick & Easy: 100 Fast, Healthy, Meal-Prep, Freezer-Friendly, and One-Pot Vegan Recipes by Toni Okamoto is out now.

Hummus Pasta

recipe by:Toni Okamoto

Switch up your pasta routine by using your favourite hummus as a sauce. You’ll be amazed at how well the two go together

Hummus Pasta

Servings

4

Preparation Time

2 mins

Cooking Time

12 mins

Total Time

14 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 500g package your favourite pasta

  • 1 pack of your favourite hummus

  • 1 jar chopped sun-dried tomatoes

  • 200g sliced kalamata olives

  • 3 tbsp minced fresh basil

  • 2 tbsp lemon juice

  • Optional additions and swaps:

  • Add 1/2 cup chopped fresh tomatoes in step 2

  • Swap the fresh basil for 2 teaspoons dried basil

  • For a more acidic taste, add an extra 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method

  1. In a large pot, cook the pasta according to the package instructions until tender. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta water.

  2. Return the cooked pasta and reserved pasta water to the same pot and stir in the remaining ingredients. Enjoy warm, at room temperature, or cold.

Asparagus and Rice Stir-Fry

recipe by:Toni Okamoto

This delicious plant-based meal can be rustled up in under 20 mins

Asparagus and Rice Stir-Fry

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Asian

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tbsp olive or vegetable oil

  • 1/2 package extra- or super-firm tofu, pressed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

  • 2 cups chopped asparagus (1-inch pieces)

  • 1 small yellow or red onion, diced

  • 2 tbsp garlic chilli sauce

  • 2 tbsp soy sauce

  • 3 cups cooked brown or white rice

  • 1 bunch spring onions, sliced

  • Optional additions and swaps:

  • For more flavour, swap 11/2 teaspoons of the olive or vegetable oil for toasted sesame oil

  • Omit the rice, use the whole package of tofu, and add 1 cup frozen veggies in step 1

  • Swap the asparagus for 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables

  • Swap the garlic chilli sauce for 3 minced garlic cloves + 1 1/2 tablespoon sriracha

  • For more flavour, add 1 1/2 teaspoons minced ginger in step 1

Method

  1. In a large skillet or wok, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the tofu and asparagus and sauté, stirring occasionally, until the tofu is golden on all sides, about 5 minutes.

  2. Stir in the onion, garlic chilli sauce, and soy sauce and sauté until the onion is tender, 3 to 4 minutes. If the onion is cooking too quickly, reduce the heat to medium.

  3. Stir in the rice and sauté until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Top with the green onions when serving.

Southwestern Lettuce Wraps

recipe by:Toni Okamoto

This recipe brims with colour and texture—plus it’s easy to make, and even easier to eat

Southwestern Lettuce Wraps

Servings

2

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Asian

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil

  • 1 small red or green bell pepper, diced

  • 1 small red onion, diced

  • 1 tin corn kernels, drained and rinsed

  • 3 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 tin black beans, drained and rinsed

  • 1 bunch 1/4 cup packed minced fresh coriander

  • 1 tsp chili powder

  • Salt, to taste

  • Juice of 1/2–1 lemon

  • Large lettuce leaves (romaine, butter lettuce, iceberg, etc.)

  • Optional additions and swaps:

  • Swap the oil for vegan butter

  • Swap the oil for 1/2 cup water or vegetable broth

  • Garnish with avocado slices

  • Garnish with diced tomatoes

  • Add a dash of hot sauce when serving

Method

  1. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the bell pepper and onion and sauté until the veggies start to become tender, 1 to 2 minutes.

  2. Add the corn and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes.

  3. Stir in the beans, cilantro, chili powder, salt, and lemon juice (start with 1/2 of the lemon and add more at the end if you’d like more tang) and cook just until heated through.

  4. Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then serve in lettuce leaves.

