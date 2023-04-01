Three quick and easy plant-based recipes to make for lunch

When food blogger Toni Okamoto began her plant-based diet she knew two things: she didn't have a lot of spare cash and she was extremely time-poor.
Relying on store-cupboard ingredients and using seasonal veggies that didn't cost the earth, she developed a way of eating that helped her pocket and a new vegan lifestyle.
Here are some of her most popular recipes.
- Plant-Based on a Budget Quick & Easy: 100 Fast, Healthy, Meal-Prep, Freezer-Friendly, and One-Pot Vegan Recipes by Toni Okamoto is out now.
Hummus Pasta
Switch up your pasta routine by using your favourite hummus as a sauce. You’ll be amazed at how well the two go together
Servings4
Preparation Time 2 mins
Cooking Time 12 mins
Total Time 14 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 500g package your favourite pasta
1 pack of your favourite hummus
1 jar chopped sun-dried tomatoes
200g sliced kalamata olives
3 tbsp minced fresh basil
2 tbsp lemon juice
Optional additions and swaps:
Add 1/2 cup chopped fresh tomatoes in step 2
Swap the fresh basil for 2 teaspoons dried basil
For a more acidic taste, add an extra 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Method
- In a large pot, cook the pasta according to the package instructions until tender. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta water.
Return the cooked pasta and reserved pasta water to the same pot and stir in the remaining ingredients. Enjoy warm, at room temperature, or cold.
Asparagus and Rice Stir-Fry
This delicious plant-based meal can be rustled up in under 20 mins
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Asian
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 tbsp olive or vegetable oil
1/2 package extra- or super-firm tofu, pressed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
2 cups chopped asparagus (1-inch pieces)
1 small yellow or red onion, diced
2 tbsp garlic chilli sauce
2 tbsp soy sauce
3 cups cooked brown or white rice
1 bunch spring onions, sliced
Optional additions and swaps:
For more flavour, swap 11/2 teaspoons of the olive or vegetable oil for toasted sesame oil
Omit the rice, use the whole package of tofu, and add 1 cup frozen veggies in step 1
Swap the asparagus for 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
Swap the garlic chilli sauce for 3 minced garlic cloves + 1 1/2 tablespoon sriracha
For more flavour, add 1 1/2 teaspoons minced ginger in step 1
Method
In a large skillet or wok, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the tofu and asparagus and sauté, stirring occasionally, until the tofu is golden on all sides, about 5 minutes.
Stir in the onion, garlic chilli sauce, and soy sauce and sauté until the onion is tender, 3 to 4 minutes. If the onion is cooking too quickly, reduce the heat to medium.
Stir in the rice and sauté until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Top with the green onions when serving.
Southwestern Lettuce Wraps
This recipe brims with colour and texture—plus it’s easy to make, and even easier to eat
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Asian
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil
1 small red or green bell pepper, diced
1 small red onion, diced
1 tin corn kernels, drained and rinsed
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tin black beans, drained and rinsed
1 bunch 1/4 cup packed minced fresh coriander
1 tsp chili powder
Salt, to taste
Juice of 1/2–1 lemon
Large lettuce leaves (romaine, butter lettuce, iceberg, etc.)
Optional additions and swaps:
Swap the oil for vegan butter
Swap the oil for 1/2 cup water or vegetable broth
Garnish with avocado slices
Garnish with diced tomatoes
Add a dash of hot sauce when serving
Method
- In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the bell pepper and onion and sauté until the veggies start to become tender, 1 to 2 minutes.
Add the corn and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes.
Stir in the beans, cilantro, chili powder, salt, and lemon juice (start with 1/2 of the lemon and add more at the end if you’d like more tang) and cook just until heated through.
Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then serve in lettuce leaves.