Darina Allen's Easter feast: How to make the perfect roast lamb with all the trimmings

Roast leg of spring lamb with sea salt and mint sauce
Young spring lamb is sweet and succulent and needs absolutely no embellishment apart from a dusting of salt and pepper and a little fresh mint sauce — made from the first tender sprigs of mint from the cold frame in the kitchen garden.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 55 mins
Total Time 2 hours 5 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 leg of Spring lamb
Maldon or Irish Atlantic sea salt and freshly ground pepper
For the gravy:
600ml (1 pint) lamb or chicken stock
A little roux
Salt and freshly ground pepper
For the garnish:
Sprigs of fresh mint and parsley
Mint Sauce
Method
If possible ask your butcher to remove the aitch bone from the top of the leg of lamb so that it will be easier to carve later, then trim the knuckle end of the leg. Season the skin with salt and freshly ground pepper. Put into a roasting tin.
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4. Roast for 1-1¼ hours approximately for rare, 1¼ –1½ hours for medium and 1½-1¾ hours for well done, depending on size.
When the lamb is cooked to your taste, remove the joint to a carving dish. Rest the lamb for 10 minutes before carving.
Meanwhile make the gravy. Degrease the juices in the roasting tin and add stock. Bring to the boil and whisk in a little roux to thicken slightly.
Taste and allow to bubble up until the flavour is concentrated enough. Correct the seasoning and serve hot with the lamb, roast spring onions and lots of crusty roast potatoes.
Mint sauce
Mint sauce is easy peasy to make — it takes only minutes. For those who are expecting a bright green jelly, real mint sauce has a slightly dull colour and watery texture but tastes fresh and delicious.
Servings6
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
25g (1oz) fresh mint, finely chopped
1 tbsp sugar
110ml (4fl oz) boiling water
25ml (1fl oz) white wine vinegar or freshly squeezed lemon juice
Method
- Put the freshly chopped mint and sugar into a sauce boat. Add the boiling water and vinegar or lemon juice. Allow to infuse for 5–10 minutes, before serving.
Glazed carrots
It takes a little vigilance but the resulting flavour is a revelation to many people and you won't cook them any other way again.
Servings6
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1 lb (450g) carrots, Early Nantes and Autumn King have particularly good flavour
1½ oz (15g) butter
4 fl ozs (100ml) cold water
Pinch of salt
A good pinch of sugar
To garnish
Freshly chopped parsley or fresh mint
Method
Cut off the tops and tips, scrub and peel thinly if necessary. Cut into slices 1/2 inch (7mm) thick, either straight across or at an angle. Leave very young carrots whole.
Put them in a saucepan with butter, water, salt and sugar. Bring to the boil, cover and cook over a gentle heat until tender, by which time the liquid should have all been absorbed into the carrots, but if not remove the lid and increase the heat until all the water has evaporated. Taste and correct the seasoning. Shake the saucepan so the carrots become coated with the buttery glaze.
Serve in a hot vegetable dish sprinkled with chopped parsley or mint.
Tip: It's really important to cut the carrots into the same thickness, otherwise they will cook unevenly. You must keep a close eye on them so they don't burn, particularly if it's your first time.
Mary Jo's gratin dauphinoise
Everyone loves this potato preparation and it is so easy; great to put in the oven alongside a roasting chicken or leg of lamb
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
2 cloves of garlic peeled and minced
1 teaspoon salt
Freshly ground white pepper
230ml (8 fl ozs) milk
125ml (4 fl ozs) cream
35g (1½ oz) butter
1 kg (2 ¼ lbs) even-sized potatoes
35-50g (1 ½ -2oz) grated Gruyere or Cheddar
Method
Preheat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/gas mark 6. In a 4 pint baking dish sprinkle the garlic, salt and freshly ground pepper. Add the milk, cream, slices of butter and place the dish in the oven to heat. Meanwhile peel and thinly slice potatoes.
When the milk is bubbling on the edges, remove baking dish, strew in sliced potatoes, sprinkle with cheese, return to the hot oven and bake 20-30 minutes or until potatoes are tender and golden brown.
For a smaller amount use 700g (1 ½ lbs) potatoes, 1 garlic clove, less salt and pepper, 230ml (8floz) mixed cream and milk 1oz butter and 1oz cheese.
Crunchy rhubarb crumble tart
The taste of the season, this delicious tart makes the most of delicious rhubarb. Serve with softly whipped cream or vanilla custard
Servings8
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 10 mins
Total Time 1 hours 40 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
For the pastry:
6ozs (175g) plain white flour
3ozs (75g) butter
1 dstsp caster sugar
1 beaten egg,
approximately 5-6 stalks of red rhubarb 75-110g (3-4oz)
For the crumble:
3ozs (75g) unsalted butter
3ozs (75g) plain white flour
6ozs (175g granulated sugar from the vanilla pod jar 3
ozs (75g) chopped almonds (unpeeled)
To serve:
Softly whipped cream or custard
Method
Line a 9 -10 inch (23-25.5cm) tart tin or 6 x 10cm (4 inch) tartlet tins Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
First make the pastry: Sieve the flour and sugar into a bowl, cut the butter into cubes and rub into the flour with the fingertips. Keep everything as cool as possible; if the fat is allowed to melt the finished pastry may be tough. When the mixture looks like coarse breadcrumbs, stop.
Whisk the egg. Take a fork or knife (whichever you feel most comfortable with) and add just enough liquid to bring the pastry together, then discard the fork and collect the pastry into a ball with your hands. This way you can judge more accurately if you need a few more drops of liquid. Although slightly damp pastry is easier to handle and roll out, the resulting crust can be tough and may well shrink out of shape as the water evaporates in the oven.
The drier and more difficult-to-handle pastry will give a crisper, ‘shorter’ crust. Cover and rest in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Line the tart or tartlet tins with pastry. Chill. Bake blind in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes approximately until the pastry is three quarters cooked, remove from the oven. Take out the baking beans, brush with beaten egg wash and place back in the oven for another 5 minutes. Allow to cool.
Fill with chopped rhubarb and sprinkle generously with 75-110g (3-4oz) sugar before adding the crumble topping. Next make the crumble: Rub the butter into the flour and sugar to make a coarse crumble. Add chopped almonds. Spread the crumble over the top of the rhubarb. Bake in a preheated oven
180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 until fully cooked, which should take about 45 minutes.
Serve warm or cold with a bowl of softly whipped cream or custard.