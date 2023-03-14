Soup recipes: How to make a St Patrick's Day inspired swede and bacon soup

This tasty soup takes just five minutes to prepare
Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 08:58
Darina Allen

You can't beat a classic and with St Patrick's Day around the corner, why not try a tasty lunch inspired by traditional Irish food?

This swede and bacon soup with parsley oil takes just five minutes to prepare. You can also add some diced chorizo crumbs with some chopped parsley on top if you fancy something a little different.

A little diced chorizo or some chorizo crumbs mixed with some chopped parsley is also delicious sprinkled on top.

Servings

6

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp sunflower oil

  • 150g (5oz) rindless streaky bacon cut in 1cm dice

  • 110g (4oz) onions, chopped

  • 110g (5oz) potatoes, peeled and diced

  • 350g (12oz) swede turnips, peeled and cut into 7mm dice

  • 900ml (1 ½ pints) homemade chicken stock

  • cream or creamy milk, to taste

  • salt and freshly-ground black pepper

  • For the parsley oil:

  • 50g (2oz) freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley

  • 50ml (2fl oz) extra virgin olive oil

  • To garnish:

  • freshly-ground black pepper

  • fried diced bacon croutons

Method

  1. First, make the parsley oil. Whizz the parsley with the olive oil until smooth and green.

  2. Next, make the soup.

  3. Heat the oil in a saucepan, add the bacon and cook over a gentle heat until crisp and golden. Remove to a plate with a slotted spoon and keep aside.

  4. Toss the onion, potatoes and swede in the oil. Season with salt and freshly-ground pepper. Cover with a paper lid to keep in the steam and sweat over a gentle heat for about 10 minutes until soft but not coloured. Add the stock, bring to the boil, and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the vegetables are fully cooked. Liquidise, taste add a little cream or creamy milk and some extra seasoning if necessary.

