Soup recipes: How to make a St Patrick's Day inspired swede and bacon soup

You can't beat a classic and with St Patrick's Day around the corner, why not try a tasty lunch inspired by traditional Irish food?
This swede and bacon soup with parsley oil takes just five minutes to prepare. You can also add some diced chorizo crumbs with some chopped parsley on top if you fancy something a little different.
Swede and bacon soup with parsley oil
Servings6
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1 tbsp sunflower oil
150g (5oz) rindless streaky bacon cut in 1cm dice
110g (4oz) onions, chopped
110g (5oz) potatoes, peeled and diced
350g (12oz) swede turnips, peeled and cut into 7mm dice
900ml (1 ½ pints) homemade chicken stock
cream or creamy milk, to taste
salt and freshly-ground black pepper
For the parsley oil:
50g (2oz) freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley
50ml (2fl oz) extra virgin olive oil
To garnish:
freshly-ground black pepper
fried diced bacon croutons
Method
First, make the parsley oil. Whizz the parsley with the olive oil until smooth and green.
Next, make the soup.
Heat the oil in a saucepan, add the bacon and cook over a gentle heat until crisp and golden. Remove to a plate with a slotted spoon and keep aside.
Toss the onion, potatoes and swede in the oil. Season with salt and freshly-ground pepper. Cover with a paper lid to keep in the steam and sweat over a gentle heat for about 10 minutes until soft but not coloured. Add the stock, bring to the boil, and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the vegetables are fully cooked. Liquidise, taste add a little cream or creamy milk and some extra seasoning if necessary.