Donal Skeehan joins Dunnes Stores to share recipes and tips for the weekly shop

Donal Skehan has joined Dunnes Stores as a brand partner.

The best-selling food writer and TV host will be sharing "delicious and nutritious recipes" across the supermarket's social platforms each week and online as part of the partnership, aiming to help customers "make the most" of their grocery shopping.

"These days, it can be hard to find the time to make a really great home-cooked meal. That’s why I’m so excited to announce my new partnership with Dunnes Stores," Skehan said.

"With so many quality ingredients to choose from, my recipes will help you make the most of your shop at Dunnes Stores."

Donal Skehan has joined Dunnes Stores as a brand partner

Sharing the news on his social media, the chef told followers he was "thrilled" to be working with the Irish retailer.

"I’ll be making your life even easier in the kitchen bringing ingredients to life with doable recipes to feed the family, all the way from the shopping list, through the aisles and in the kitchen back home," he said.

"We have lots of fun lined up and they’ve been struggling to keep me away from the in-store speaker system but we’ll get there," he added.

The retailer said the chef will be helping customers achieve the "perfect balance when doing the weekly shop and cooking at home [...] within a budget that suits all".

"From parents to students, from seasoned foodies to kitchen beginners, there will be something for everyone with this exciting new collaboration," they said.