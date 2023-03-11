The Menu: Prize-winning fare from the Irish Food Writers' Guild Awards 2023

Food Writer’s Guild awards

The Irish Food Writers’ Guild’s annual food awards was held this week, with the winners only aware they have even been in contention after the members of the august guild have carefully selected their winners each year.

An Irish Food Award for Smoked Lough Neagh Eel was thoroughly deserved for a truly delicious Irish food now carrying PGI status from the EU. Another food award went to the sublime Ballylisk of Armagh, a soft-washed rind cheese and one of the best new cheeses to hit the national cheeseboard in many a long year.

Born and bred Aran Islander Gabriel Faherty — the man behind the excellent Cáis Gabhair Árann (Aran Island Goat’s Cheese) — is equally to be admired for his Aran Food Tours, offering bespoke tours on the history, culture, and food of Inis Mór, and more than merited his Notable Contribution to Irish Food accolade.

If cheese is The Menu’s bag, then it is a close dairy relation to Velvet Cloud Sheep’s Milk Yoghurt, which received a Food Award and which The Menu has embraced with a full-blown passion since first tasting this truly superlative product.

Adrienne Heslin is a true pioneering spirit in the world of Irish craft beer, and founder of Beoir Chorca Dhuibhne, aka West Kerry Brewery, and her Cúl Dorcha is, on certain days, The Menu’s most favourite beer of all, but this week she was honoured for her Béal Bán, a gorgeous golden ale.

Eoin Bird received the Environmental Award for his family-run Wooded Pig charcuterie business using ethically produced free range Irish pork from pigs raised on their own Boyne Valley farm in Tara, Co Meath, and The Menu welcomed with genuine delight the Community Food Award for Cork-based Field of Dreams, the three-acre home of the Cork branch of Down Syndrome Ireland’s horticulture programme enabling adults with DS to lead fully engaged lives with greater personal independence and self-reliance.

And, finally, the Lifetime Achievement Award, for Kevin and Seamus Sheridan, of Sheridan’s Cheesemongers, has The Menu awash with nostalgia for the days when he he traded alongside them in another stall at the Galway Farmer’s Market in the ’90s as they were first setting out on their own cheese-fuelled journey that has seen them become two of Ireland’s foremost cheese ambassadors, both at home and abroad.

Mount Congreve Gardens

Take a tour

As ever, The Menu and clan will head into Cork city centre for the annual Paddy’s Day Parade, with the very splendid Sanctuary Runners as the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Parade, with more than 100 members representing countries from all over the world leading the parade, and, as family tradition demands, The Menu and daughter will afterwards repair to L’Atitude 51 for their annual Paddy’s Day feast.

Fab Food Trails will be running a two-and-a-half hour food-focussed tour of the city (March 18) while elsewhere around the county, the farmers’ markets in both Bantry and Clonakilty will be running as usual but no doubt with an especially festive flavour for the day that’s in it.

Galway Food Tours

Celebrate Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day (March 19) follows hot on the heels of St Patrick’s Day, and should your own mother be fleet enough of foot, then perhaps Galway Food Tours’ Mother’s Day Brunch (March 19) might be of interest, kicking off in the afternoon and hitting six of Galway’s hottest eateries and watering holes, beginning at McCambridges on Shop Street.

The Menu has been hearing magnificent things about the newly unveiled Mount Congreve Gardens in Co Waterford, and a special Mother’s Day garden tour and afternoon tea in the extraordinary ‘Chinese Room’ of Mount Congreve House sounds just the ticket (pre-booking essential).

Smokin’ hot open day

And, finally, just as The Menu was calling last orders, his great comrades at Smokin’ Soul, in Co Wexford, sent late notice of their Open Day, tomorrow (March 12) where two of Ireland’s finest barbecue chefs, equipment makers and ambassadors will showcase their latest barbecue products with plenty of complimentary drinks, nibbles and barbecue knowledge.

Today’s special

Yet another chapter in the never-ending tale of The Menu’s quest for fine local Irish honeys, this time, Raw Lough Honey, from, yes, The Lough area of Cork city, from chef and part-time beekeeper Barry Keohane. Having resumed what was once a childhood hobby, revived just over five years ago, Barry now keeps hives in the garden of the home where he grew up and where his mother still lives, along with his other hives in Glanmire.

The honey was set which means it was shorn of the aesthetic visual pleasures of light passing through viscous golden-amber honey but tasting more than made up for it.

It is certainly sweet, and this particular sweetness had a crystalline clarity that veered away from dense caramel to something much brighter and more ethereal, the better to unveil a delicate yet complex flavour profile of citrus and floral and blossom notes, more common these days to a city honey, invariably and ironically better and often purer than its rural counterparts, the latter too often coming from bees feeding on the heavily chemically adulterated pollen of industrial agriculture once the natural blossoms are done.

Bridge St cocktail emporium Paladar’s bar manager, Oisin Wolfe is using Raw Lough Honey for one of his drinks in the Diageo World Class, the global bartending programme hosting the world’s largest cocktail competition, and Oisin is already in the Irish semi-final with a good chance of representing Ireland in the world finals in Brazil.

Available at O’Mahony’s Butchers, English Market, or from Barry Keohane, tel: 086-0562269.