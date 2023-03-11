The Menu: Prize-winning fare from the Irish Food Writers' Guild Awards 2023

As ever, The Menu and clan will head into Cork city centre for the annual Paddy’s Day Parade, with the very splendid Sanctuary Runners as the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Parade, with more than 100 members representing countries from all over the world leading the parade, and, as family tradition demands, The Menu and daughter will afterwards repair to L’Atitude 51 for their annual Paddy’s Day feast.
It is certainly sweet, and this particular sweetness had a crystalline clarity that veered away from dense caramel to something much brighter and more ethereal, the better to unveil a delicate yet complex flavour profile of citrus and floral and blossom notes, more common these days to a city honey, invariably and ironically better and often purer than its rural counterparts, the latter too often coming from bees feeding on the heavily chemically adulterated pollen of industrial agriculture once the natural blossoms are done.
- Available at O’Mahony’s Butchers, English Market, or from Barry Keohane, tel: 086-0562269.