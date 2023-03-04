The Menu: Looking forward to Me Auld Flower festival

With Lá Fhéile Pádraig the next big date in the calendar, The Menu is devoting almost this entire column to what he thinks will be the real highlight of the national programme: The unveiling of the inaugural Me Auld Flower Food & Drink Festival, taking place on March 16-19 in the historic surrounds of the Dublin City Fruit, Veg and Flower Market, on St Michan’s Street, in Smithfield. Helmed by Andy Noonan and his Big Grill organisation, the event arrives armed with impeccable pedigree for the aforementioned summertime BBQ festival has evolved into one of the very best such gatherings in Europe and Me Auld Flower promises to be equally exciting, featuring homegrown food heroes and their international counterparts over four days.
