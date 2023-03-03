Wine with Leslie: organic wine from Eastern Spain, from under €15

Is organic wine better? I’m asked this a lot and my answer is ‘usually’ but not always. Organic wine certainly won’t decrease the likelihood of a hangover I’m sorry to report - hangovers are much more dependent on the quantity you drink and in what context (e.g. with or without food).

If you have sensitivity to sulfites in wine then seeking out ‘zero added sulphur’ wines is advisable, as both organic and conventional wine producers are free to add sulphur at bottling to protect a wine from bacterial spoilage. All wines contain at least some sulphur as it is a byproduct of fermentation.

I have been trying to increase the number of organic wines I feature on this page, not just ‘natural’ and low-sulphur wines, but wines made with less intervention than would have been the norm 20 years ago. However, in the under €15 category organic wine is quite rare thanks to similar expenses and lower yields.

Going organic isn’t a magic bullet but if a good producer moves to organic viticulture the wines will almost always improve. A further move to biodynamics seems to improve them further, and many of the most famed estates in France (e.g. Château Latour, Dom. de la Romanée-Conti) have adopted biodynamic practices to improve quality, not to sell more wines (they are already massively oversubscribed).

Not all wines that are organic or biodynamic will put this on their label, partly because they don’t want to be relegated to the ‘organic section’ of the wine shop, but also because they feel you should trust them rather than a ‘bio’ label which is not a guarantee of quality. Also by not labelling their wines thus, it gives a producer scope in the event of a terrible harvest - in some regions not spraying may mean zero income for the year - this I fully understand.

Selections this week are all organic and all are from Eastern Spain which has a warm dry climate well adapted to organic viticulture. I visited Los Frailes and Cellar del Roure a few years ago and was hugely impressed by both vineyards that use amphora and organic viticulture - I even met the shepherd and sheep at Los Frailes (used for biodynamic treatments).

Wines Under €15

Pacheco Monastrell, Jumilla, Spain - €15.00

Stockists: Matson's Grange, Bandon and Youghal; independents

Elena Pacheco dry farms and uses sustainable organic farming methods. The vines are bush-trained which helps and she avoids oak to ensure bright juicy flavours. Monastrell is the key grape on the estate as you might expect. This has bright red fruit aromas with darker fruits and balsamic hints coming through on the palate, textured lively and complex.

Lunatico Monastrell 2015, Jumilla, Spain €14.75

Stockist: SuperValu

From Bodegas Casa de la Ermita in Jumilla in Murcia (near Valencia), a producer I have mentioned a few times before. From 100% Monastrell which ripens perfectly here and is best grown at a little altitude - lively ripe damson and baked plum aromas, sweet ripe fruits, supple and mouth-filling with lingering blackberry fruits. All the Casa de la Ermita wines are worth trying.

Bodegas Luzôn ‘No Added Sulphur’ Monastrell, Jumilla, Spain - €13.95

Stockist: O’Briens www.obrienswines.ie

I’ve featured Bodegas Luzón’s wines before and they are often on promotion (at the time of writing the tasty Finca La Solana is just €9). This is packed with primary fruits - red and black fruit aromas with soft bramble and sweet plum flavours - serve a little cooler to bring out the ripe primary fruits.

Wines Over €15

Bodegas los Frailes Garnacha-Monastrell, Jumilla, Spain - €17.95

Stockists: McCurtain St. Wine Cellar; Lennox Grocer; Higgins; Slemons Daybreak Furbo; Jus de Vine; SheridansCheesemongers.com

The Velasquez family are making wine here for 250 years and still use traditional methods including amphora. Biodynamic Monastrell (60%) and Garnacha Tintorera (Alicante-Bouschet) fermented in steel but aged in ancient concrete tanks. Bright blackberry aromas with a touch of spice, fruit driven, layered and delicious.

Celler del Roure ‘Vermell’, Valencia, Spain - €17.99-18.99

Stockists: Martins; Jus De Vine; Wicklow Wine Co.; BaggotStreetWines.com; McCurtain St.; TheAllotment.ie; Independents.

A blend of Mandón, Monastrell and Garnacha Tintorera (Alicante Bouschet) this is a fine example of the new style of fruit driven minimum intervention wines from Spain. Steel and amphora fermented, bright red fruits (cherry, strawberry), supple and juicy but with a pleasing savoury mid-palate. Serve a little cool for best results.

La Tremenda 2020, Alicante, Spain - €18.95

Stockists: BlackrockCellar.com; Clontarf Wines; Lilac Wines; Nectar Wines; Vintry.

I mentioned Pepe Mendoza’s ‘Casa Agricola Tinto’ a few months ago - he learned most of what he knows from his legendary dad Enriqe who makes this wine. La Tremenda is organic and a bit of a classic - bright dark fruit aromas with a touch of black olives, textured and fruit driven with good depth and weighty fruits.

Beer of the Week

Boundary Brewing ‘Not Everybody Has a Phil’ Pale Ale, 4.5% ABV, 440ml - €3.89

Stockists: Bradleys, Redmonds, D6 Wines, Mitchell & Son, McHughs, No. 21, thecru.ie www.boundarybrewing.coop, craftbeersdelivered.com

Brewed in Belfast by Boundary Brewing Members Co-Operative, who also run the John Hewitt pub and have ataproom beside the brewery on the Newtonards Road (Wed-Sun) - best of all you can bring in pizza from Flout, some of the best pizza in the country.

This pale ale pours a hazy pale gold and has been dry-hopped with 16g per litre of Idaho 7 hops along with Citra and Nelson Sauvin. As expected this has big citrus and tropical fruit aromas and flavours but with a light body and a pleasing lightness. All Boundary beers are worth trying.