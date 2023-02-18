Restaurant review: The booked-solid Mae Restaurant in Ballsbridge was worth the wait

I’m not exactly known for my punctuality but I have a good excuse for not visiting Mae in Ballsbridge until now - it’s simply been booked solid since it opened in summer 2021.

On a recent Wednesday however, I realised I would be in Ballsbridge attending the opening of a new Cocktail Bar from Roly’s Bistro’s called Angie’s, and somehow Mae had a free table. Reviewers are very rarely invited to such openings I should mention (even if you won’t believe me), but I’m glad I went as a Tullamore Dew Old Fashioned and an Amaretto Sour proved to be the perfect beginning to a rather brilliant evening.

Chef Gráinne O’Keefe came to my notice as head chef in Clanbrassil House, and then as the culinary brains behind Bujo Burgers in Sandymount. Mae is named for her Grandmother and located in a narrow space above the long established French Paradox wine bar. Thought has gone into everything from crockery to handmade steak knives and we were greeted warmly on arrival.

Chicken Liver Tart

Our meal began with three well executed amuse courses. Chicken Liver tartlet was first, creamy and delicate with the tang of the liver offset by crisp pastry and apple balsamic vinegar. Slow braised brisket was encased in a crispy croquette and piled high with grated Cáis na Tire cheese - the tender meaty brisket enhanced with a touch of sweetness from a date sauce. Next came some pristinely fresh crab on a light old-fashioned crumpet with some shavings of horseradish root to add kicks of heat, and dill sprigs because dill and crab are like Batman and Robin or SpongeBob and Patrick.

Durrus Agnolotti

Durrus Cheese Agnolotti were silky parcels of deliciousness on a nutty, earthy artichoke sauce. What made this starter work so well however were the garnishes which created a layering effect - hazelnut, watercress leaves deep-fried sage leaves and crisp fried morsels of salty gruyère; all built on the foundation of the agnolotti and artichokes to create a significantly more complex dish.

Red Mullet

Fillet of Red Mullet reminded me just how good this fish can be when properly cooked - I’d love to see it on more menus. The proteins had barely come together, the flesh was glistening and delicate, and the hint of mullet oiliness was cut through by a white wine velouté.

Dry Aged Higgins beef

Dry Aged Higgins beef was served rare and tasted grassy and rich with extra meaty-umami from a mound of paper-thin slices of air-dried beef. A chimichurri sauce added heat, tang and herbal notes, while on the side some caramelised shallot and anchovy glazed carrot all worked well. Kudos to O’Keefe for adding an indulgent and rather joyous battered onion ring drizzled with vinegar on the side.

Mae has a good wine selection with extra choice from French Paradox’s list. The restaurant has deservedly won praise for its wine pairing menus which cost an extra €45 or €60 extra (per person) and the selections on offer looked well chosen. Instead however I opted for a bottle of Jean-Paul Dubost Fleurie Le Vivier (€56), a minimal intervention biodynamic wine from Beaujolais. This showed brilliantly for most of the meal with lots of bright juicy red fruits, but by the final glass the wine had developed a little too much volatile acidity for my liking - disappointing, but that’s the risk you take with natural wine.

Tart Tatin

As with all the courses we shared our desserts - a fine Tart Tatin with caramelised apples on fluffy puff pastry drizzled with a caramel and Calvados sauce, and topped with Crème Fraîche - as good a tart-tatin as I have tasted. A 70% Cocoa Butter Chocolate Mousse meanwhile was indulgent and rich but still managed a lightness of touch, some poached rhubarb and brittle pieces added extra flavours and textures.

So Mae was indeed worth the wait. Early reports implied a little hesitancy in O’Keefe’s cooking, but I could detect zero trace on my visit. This was confident, flavour focused cooking with an undertone of warmth and indulgence laced through every dish we ate.

The Tab

Set Menu for two including three amuse-bouche, starter, mains, dessert, mineral water and a bottle of decent wine cost €206

The Verdict

Food: 9/10

Wine: 8/10

Service: 9/10

Ambience: 9/10

Value: 8/10