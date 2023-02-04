Restaurant Review: Hellfire's red room might invoke murder - but it's hellishly good fun

- Hellfire Restaurant
- 7 Westmoreland Street, Dublin 2, D02XF76,
- Tel: 01-4845015
- www.hellfire.ie
- 13.00-23.00 - Tuesday-Sunday
“Salt Bae vibes,” whispered my guest to me when I arrived at Hellfire, Dublin’s newest restaurant which opened on January 10.
Dinner for Two including three starters, two mains, dessert, mineral water and a bottle of wine cost a reasonable €146.50.
- Food: 7/10
- Wine: 7/10
- Service: 8/10
- Ambience: 8/10
- Value: 8/10
- In a Sentence: Despite some small teething problems this brand-new restaurant is a lot of fun offering (mostly) tasty dishes in a theatrical atmosphere.