Colm O'Gorman: How to cook perfect Southern Fried Chicken in the air fryer

My air fryer went kaput just before Christmas. It was awful timing, given that I use it pretty much every day. It is the perfect tool when you need a second oven or are cooking for a lot of people. I tried to replace it before the holidays, but the model I wanted, a Ninja two-drawer one, was sold out everywhere for months. The general response, whenever I called a shop to inquire if they had any in stock, was a sigh or a wry laugh before explaining that they were impossible to source, out of stock for months at that stage. I felt like a desperate Dad trying to find this year’s in-demand toy for Christmas, except of course I was also the expectant child who really, really wanted to wake up to find one under the tree on Christmas Day.

I did not find one in time for the holidays, but I finally got my hands on one last week. This is my third air fryer, I ‘upgraded’ my first after about a year, which was not my best-ever decision given the one I upgraded to did not last long at all before breaking down. I learnt my lesson though. This time I did all the research and got lots of advice, and I am delighted with my new Ninja.