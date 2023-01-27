Wine with Leslie: Italian wine is the perfect cure for late January blues

On the day this column appears I will be in Venice, hopefully sipping an early lunchtime glass of Nebbiolo or Etna Rosso with some cicchetti around the time you read this.
A blend of the classic Valpolicella and Amarone grape 'Corvina' with some Merlot, probably the international grape most commonly found in the Veneto. This is made from late harvest grapes, dried for a time on the vine. Soft, juicy, and ripe with luscious red fruits, pleasing weight and texture, and a smoky note on the finish - a winter warmer.
Reduced from €17 and is a total bargain at this price. A blend of Sangiovese, Merlot and other grapes grown on a hillside vineyard in Cortona, between Siena and Perugia. Bright and fruity with pleasing cherry and floral aromas, darker fruits on the palate and balancing acidity and structure. For Pizza or a slow cooked pasta ragù.
Nero di Troia is a grape found mainly in northern Puglia, but not one we see on labels all that often. Once neglected, it has had a bit of a revival and makes deep coloured, structured but tasty wines. This is a ripe plum and cherry flavoured example with some spice (oaky) notes and rounded dark fruits.
Sangiovese from the Bidente valley in Romagna between the Apennines and the Adriatic (around 2 hours east of Florence). Bright, cheery, cherry fruits, lively and juicy, with strawberry, raspberry and a touch of bitter cherry on the mid-palate, and a cherry-skin crunch on the finish. Perfect January fare.
I last mentioned this wine in 2015 so it deserves a mention again. Nerello Mascalese is more commonly found around Etna and a little pricey - this SW Sicily version blended with Nero d'Avola shows off the more floral, juicy side of the grape. Violet scented with ripe blackberries, luscious but elegant.
The Co-Op in Barbaresco has been called the best in the world, and it is hard to disagree. Their standard Barbaresco is a benchmark and this Nebbiolo Langhe has gorgeous depth mixed with freshness - bright and ripe, packed with dried red fruits, and with tannins and acidity in harmony. Treat yourself.
Part of White Hag’s excellent ‘Take Your Pick’ range available as 4 330ml Cans for €10. The range includes nearly a dozen beers and among my favourites are ‘Little Fawn’ Session Ale, ‘Ninth Wave’ New World Pale Ale and ‘Gola Secca’ Italian Dry Stout.
Phantom Hazy IPA is a sessionable ale with lots of big fruity flavours perfect for ushering in Spring on St. Brigid’s Day (patron saint of brewers). Named for Mórrígan who created fog to hide the Tuatha dé Danann. Tropical and citrus fruits with a dose of pine - fruity and lively with bitter hops and lingering bitter lemon.