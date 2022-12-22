Daniel Davey on eating healthily at Christmas plus a recipe for a satisfying snack

Healthy eating at Christmas time: can it be done? According to performance nutritionist Daniel Davey, “there’s no manual for Christmas, but there are principles and tips.”

Davey has worked for many years with elite athletes - he was the performance nutritionist with the Dublin senior football team and Leinster Rugby for almost 10 years - and is also a best-selling author.

His latest book Eat Up: The Next Level focuses on the whole mindset approach to food: how we view food and the relationship we have with it. There’s information on how food can nourish, help injury recovery, support your immune system and perform at your best, alongside a selection of recipes (Peter’s Quesadilla, Salmon Pasta Bake, Meatballs And Chips, for example) that, in many cases, will work for the whole family.

It’s a new approach for him. Since his first book, Eat Up: Raise Your Game, was published in 2019, he and his wife Sandra have had two children. When I spoke to Davey, it was just two days after the birth of his youngest daughter and his eldest, two-year-old Penny, is thanked in the book for 'eating most of my food and not throwing it all over the floor'.

For Davey, eating healthily at Christmas starts with a question: "What would a really successful Christmas look like?".

“What we tend to do is look forward to Christmas - we’re excited about it. But we don’t ask ourselves that question,” he says.

Understanding what we are trying to achieve is a core precept of The Next Level, where Davey focuses on attitudes towards food, changing behaviour and the reasons behind our choices. He believes that awareness of our food habits and behaviour enables us to make better decisions.

Find the right balance

Davey has had experience at both ends of the Christmas spectrum: “I would have looked at Christmases when I was too restrictive - then others when I did the dog on it. The question was, how could I really enjoy Christmas without being too restrictive and have some freedom?”

When you’re aware of what the extremes look like, you can - as Davey says - “paint the picture in the middle. Ask what is enjoyable, what is too much?”

His simple approach to socialising is to figure out how long Christmas lasts - “will it be ten or three or five nights out? That will help us figure out how many nights you will have to enjoy yourself - and to plan what happens in between, so it’s not a free-for-all.

"Alcohol is my pitfall,” he says, “but I have a rule of thumb: don’t drink on consecutive days. It takes the good out of it if you’re drinking all the time.”

When it comes to sharing meals, Davey points out that food is not just fuel: “the social part of this is very important. Are you eating with your family? Are you eating out with friends? That’s about the experience rather than being about what you’re eating. This attitude brings a greater sense of value to food. We’re going to eat together, share ideas, share experiences, and take time doing that.”

There’s a big difference between having meals socially, baking with your children or just “attacking a box of chocolates because you’re bored and eating the lot.”

Davey looks forward to his favourite apple pie and cream but says, "I won’t make myself sick eating crunchies out of the selection box".

Maintain a healthy routine

While there’s a lot in The Next Level about developing healthy eating habits, Davey is aware that we have to find a way to deal with all the change that happens in this season. “There's a way of living that works well the rest of the year and that we’re conscious of - keeping elements of continuity around movement and sleep creates another level of structure. Whether it’s a walk, yoga, run, jog or cycle, factoring those in during downtime allows you to get fresh air and light, you won’t feel as lethargic, and it also limits boredom. Boredom and downtime can result in a lot of extra calorie consumption.”

He acknowledges that the challenges are different for everyone but there’s one important consideration to keep in mind: “Food values around Christmas are not about completely letting go. There’s an element of flexibility that is necessary and required, but it isn’t just about staying hydrated and the number of calories you consume,” says Davey.

“If you start with that picture of what Christmas means to you, your values around food about being with people and spending time together, then you can stay far closer to how Christmas started.”

Eat Up: The Next Level by Daniel Davey is published by Gill Books, €24.99

Raspberry-Roons recipe

These Raspberry-Roons are a good source of fat and protein which will be sure to keep you satisfied between meals or on the go.

Calories per serving (53g) 212kcal

Carbs (g) 8

Protein (g) 7

Fat (g) 17

Fibre (g) 4

Daniel Davey's Raspberry-Roons These Raspberry-Roons are a real treat. The contrast between the tanginess of the raspberries and bitterness of the dark chocolate on top of the crumbly oat base, is nothing short of delicious Servings 9 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  15 mins Total Time  20 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 50 g oats

100 g desiccated coconut

2 tbsp coconut oil (melted)

2 scoops whey protein (vanilla flavour)

1 tbsp honey

50-70 milk (plus more if needed)

Toppings:

100 g raspberries

½ tbsp honey

40 g 85% dark chocolate

¼ tsp coconut oil

Sea salt

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C. Mix the oats, coconut, and protein powder together. Add the coconut oil and honey and mix well. Add the milk little by little and mix well until the mixture becomes clumpy and starts to stick together without becoming too wet. Empty the mix onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Press down well, it should be approx 1cm thick. Place in the oven and blind bake for 8-10 minutes. Heat some oil in a small pot. Mash up the raspberries in a small bowl using the back of a fork. Add the raspberries to the pan and mix a teaspoon of honey through them. Leave to simmer for 3 minutes before removing from the heat. Leave the raspberries to cool. Remove the coconut base from the oven and leave to cool. Next spread the raspberry mix over the coconut base. Melt the dark chocolate in the microwave with half a teaspoon of coconut oil for approximately 60 seconds. When the chocolate is melted, pour it evenly over the layer of raspberries and spread using a blunt knife. Sprinkle some sea salt and coconut flakes on top and leave to set in the fridge overnight.



From Eat Up: The Next Level by Daniel Davey (Gill Books)

The science

This recipe can be enjoyed as part of a well-balanced diet.

Protein and fat are the most satiating macronutrients which will keep you satisfied between meals and contribute to your total caloric intake. Manganese is a trace mineral, which your body needs in small amounts for the normal functioning of your brain, nervous system as well as your body’s enzyme systems. Magnesium plays an important role in muscle contraction, protein synthesis and maintaining heart health. Research has indicated an association between high levels of plasma magnesium and improved muscle performance. Athletes require greater amounts of magnesium than the general population to allow for muscle development and repair following exercise.

Each portion provides: