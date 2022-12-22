MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt’s tips for wasting less food this Christmas

Brussels sprout and cranberry pakoras
A nice and crispy way to use up some Christmas leftovers!
Servings4
Preparation Time 25 mins
Cooking Time 21 mins
Total Time 46 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
200g Brussels sprouts
1 medium brown onion
Small handful coriander
2 green chillies
1 small knob of peeled ginger
100g dried cranberries
1/2 Tsp chilli powder
1/2 Tsp ground cumin
1/2 Tsp turmeric
150g gram flour
170g water
1 Tsp Salt Vegetable Oil, enough to fry.
Splash of milk
150g Boursin Garlic and Herbs
Method
Chop your Brussels sprouts in half and then slice the sprouts thinly, slice your onions. Roughly chop the coriander, finely chop the chilli and grate the ginger. Roughly chop your dried cranberries.
In a large mixing bowl combine the chilli powder, cumin, turmeric, chopped coriander, chilli, ginger, gram flour and water with 1 tsp of salt. Mix well and then add the Brussel sprouts, sliced onion and cranberries. This should create a thick batter.
Carefully heat up your oil in a large pan, wok or use a deep fat fryer if you have one. Be ready with a slotted spoon and some kitchen towel on a plate for when the pakoras are fried.
Test that the oil is hot enough by placing a small piece of batter in the oil. It should bubble and float to the top. When cooking with hot oil, do not leave it unattended and make sure the handle is not reachable by little hands.
Using a spoon, drop in small balls of the batter and fry for 2 minutes on either side until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. The pakoras can easily be heated up again in a hot oven if not served straight away.
Make your super simple creamy Boursin dip by gently heating up the cheese with a small splash of milk for 2-3 minutes for a rich dippable sauce. Enjoy with your crispy festive pakoras.