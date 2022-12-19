Midweek meals: Five easy family dinners to see you through to Christmas

Black-eyed bean, pumpkin and chickpea stew
One of the very best vegetarian one-pot dishes. What’s not to like about black-eyed beans, chickpeas and pumpkin with lots of spices?
Servings6
Preparation Time 11 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 41 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 x 2.5cm (1 inch) cinnamon stick
150g (5oz) onions, chopped
4 garlic cloves, very finely chopped
225g (8oz) fresh mushrooms, sliced approx. 3mm (1/8 inch) thick
450g (1lb) pumpkin or butternut squash, peeled and cut in 2cm (3/4 inch) cubes
400g (14oz) fresh tomatoes, peeled and chopped or 1 x 400g (14oz) tin of chopped tomatoes
2 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp ground cumin
1/2 tsp ground turmeric
a pinch of sugar
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
450g (1lb) cooked black-eyed beans, strained (reserving the cooking liquid)
225g (8oz) cooked chickpeas, strained (reserving the cooking liquid)
1 tsp salt
freshly ground black pepper
3 tbsp chopped coriander
For the Mint Yoghurt
300ml (10fl oz) natural yoghurt
1 tbsp chopped mint leaves
Method
Heat the oil in a sauté pan over a medium-high heat. When it is hot, put in the cumin seeds and the cinnamon stick. Let them sizzle for 5 - 6 seconds, then add the onions and garlic.
Stir-fry for 3 - 4 minutes until the onion is just beginning to colour at the edges. Add the mushrooms and cook until the mushrooms wilt, then add the pumpkin or squash, tomatoes, ground coriander, cumin and turmeric, a pinch of sugar and the cayenne. Cook for 1 minute, stirring, then cover with a lid and cook over a gentle heat for 10 minutes.
Turn off the heat and tip in the drained beans and chickpeas. Add the salt and pepper, together with 2 tablespoons of coriander. Pour in 150ml (5fl oz) of bean cooking liquid and 150ml (5fl oz) of the chickpea liquid (or 300ml (10fl oz) vegetable stock if you’ve used tinned pulses). Return to the boil, and then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 - 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beans and chickpeas are tender.
To make the mint yogurt, combine the yogurt with the chopped mint in a bowl.
Remove the cinnamon stick from the pan before serving and sprinkle with the remaining coriander. Spoon into serving bowls and top with a dollop of the mint yogurt. Accompany with a good green salad and rice, if you wish.
Lamb Curry
The most amazing recipe to dig into after an autumn walk.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 30 mins
Total Time 1 hours 40 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 lime, zest and juice
3 garlic cloves, crushed
800g diced lamb
3 tbsp coconut oil
1 onion finely chopped
1 tbsp medium curry powder
1 tsp cumin
1 tin of coconut milk
2 tbsp tomato puree
1 tbsp tabasco (optional for those that like heat)
1 tbsp honey
chopped fresh coriander to garnish
brown rice or couscous to serve
Method
Mix the lime zest, juice and garlic in a large bowl.
Add the lamb and use your hands to massage the marinade into the meat.
Cover and leave in the fridge for 2 hours.
Heat the coconut oil in a large casserole over a medium heat.
Add the onion and cook for about five minutes.
Cook the lamb in batches in the casserole, until browned on each side.
Stir in the curry powder and cumin and cook for 1 minute.
Stir in the coconut milk, tomato puree, tabasco and honey and cook for another 5 minutes.
Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for at least 1 hour.
Stir occasionally and add a little water if the curry seems dry.
Ladle the curry into warmed serving bowls and sprinkle over the coriander. Serve with brown rice or couscous.
Butter chicken
Apart from the name, most people who order this delicious dish at their favourite Indian restaurants won’t realise just how important butter is to this dish. traditionally known as Murgh makhana, the butter makes this tomato and spice curry, velvety and r
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
400g leftover roast chicken
2 medium onions, sliced thinly
4 cloves of garlic, crushed
3 tsp ground coriander
2 tsp medium chilli powder
1kg of ripe tomatoes
80g flaked almonds
4 curry leaves
½ tsp cinnamon
1 tsp honey
100g butter
100ml double cream
Sea salt
Vegetable oil
Method
Heat around two tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan. Add the onions, cooking for around 5 minutes until soft and then add the crushed garlic. Add half the butter to the pan, along with all of the spices (including the curry leaves) and a good pinch of salt. Let bubble on the pan for a minute before adding the tomatoes, almonds and around 250ml of water. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat, cover the pan and let simmer for around 30 minutes.
After 30 minutes, check that the tomatoes are completely mushy and then blend everything together with a stick blender until very smooth. Add the honey and the rest of the butter along with the chicken. Stir everything together and then check the seasoning.
Serve with naan bread or rice.
Beef and carrot hotpot
Comfort in a bowl, this stew is easy and delicious
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
25g (1oz) plain flour
300g (11oz) stewing steak pieces
2 tbsp rapeseed oil
1 large onion, roughly chopped
4 carrots, roughly chopped
1 tbsp tomato purée
600ml (1 pint) beef or chicken stock (from a cube is fine)
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
500g (1lb 2oz) baby new potatoes, halved
5g (¼oz) fresh flat-leaf parsley
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Put the flour in a bowl and season, then add the beef pieces and toss until evenly coated. Heat a flameproof casserole or heavy-based pan over a medium to high heat. Add the oil, then add the beef and quickly sear it on all sides until golden brown.
Add the onion and carrots to the casserole, stirring to coat. Sauté for a couple of minutes, scraping the bottom with a wooden spoon.
Stir in the tomato purée and cook for 1–2 minutes, then add the stock and Worcestershire sauce. Add the baby potatoes, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 1 hour, until meltingly tender but still holding their shape.
Strip the leaves from the parsley and roughly chop. Ladle the beef and carrot hot pot into bowls and scatter over the parsley to serve.
'Learn to Cook with Neven' by Neven Maguire is published by Gill Books, priced €22.99.
Chicken and apricot stew with gentle spices
Children also love this mildly spiced curry. The apricots add a fruity sweetness that lifts the stew deliciously. Serve with a big bowl of pilaf rice.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
175g (6oz) dried apricots
1/2 - 3/4 tsp crushed chilli flakes or Aleppo pepper
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
4 cloves
4 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed
1 tbsp garlic, crushed
1 tbsp fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated
50ml (2fl oz) sunflower oil
5cm (2 inch) of cinnamon bark
270g (scant 9oz) onions, finely chopped
1 1/2 tsp salt
1.3kg (3lbs) boneless, skinless chicken thighs, diced in 2.5cm (1 inch) pieces
10 cherry tomatoes, peeled and quartered
2 tbsp concentrated tomato purée mixed with 125ml (4 1/2fl oz) water
Garnish
3 tablespoons coarsely chopped coriander
Method
Soak the apricots overnight in 450ml (16fl oz) cold water, or if you are in a hurry soak them in hot water for 2 - 3 hours.
To make the masala, combine the chilli flakes or Aleppo pepper, cumin, coriander, cloves, cardamom, garlic and ginger in a small bowl. Add 50ml (2fl oz) water and stir to make a spice paste.
Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over a medium heat and add the cinnamon. Add the chopped onions and salt. Cover and sweat for 4 - 5 minutes until the onion is a little soft. Stir in the spice masala. Add the chicken, toss to coat and cook for 4 - 5 minutes. Add the apricots with their soaking liquid, quartered cherry tomatoes and tomato purée.
Cover and simmer for about 30 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. You may need to reduce the liquid by removing the lid halfway through the cooking.
Season to taste. Serve in a warm bowl, sprinkled with lots of freshly chopped coriander. We serve it with pilaf rice and a green salad.