This Kerry hotel has been awarded for its ‘best of the best’ porridge

The Lansdowne Kenmare in Co Kerry has been named as the overall winner of Flahavan’s National Porridge Awards 2022 for hotel, meaning it officially has the best porridge.

Owned by John and Francis Brennan, the hotel was awarded the overall prize, as well as the Best Promotion of Porridge category.

Speaking on the win, John Brennan, owner of The Lansdowne Kenmare said: “We’re absolutely delighted for everyone in our hardworking kitchen team to have been recognised for excellence by Flahavan’s National Porridge Awards.

“We endeavour to support local food suppliers where possible. The award is a fantastic endorsement of the time and effort that we put into preparing all of our menus.”

Flahavan’s named The Lansdowne Kenmare as the overall winner of its inaugural National Porridge Awards 2022 for hotels, for offering the ‘best of the best’ hotel porridge experience using Flahavan’s Irish wholegrain oats.

The Lansdowne Kenmare’s breakfast menu offering includes Flahavan’s locally-sourced porridge oats with a hint of cinnamon served with Dromquinna seasonal berries and local honey, or topped with Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur and fresh cream served with a pumpkin spice infused bramble apples and golden sultana compote.

As part of the judging process, well-known chef and food writer, Eunice Power visited nine shortlisted hotels across Ireland.

“The offering at the Lansdowne Kenmare is a sophisticated offering, emblematic of modern Irish food,” she said on the win.

As well as selecting winners in each of the three categories, three hotels were also highly commended for their excellent porridge offerings. They were: The Granville Hotel in Waterford; Faithlegg Hotel in Waterford and the Metropole Hotel in Cork.

Meanwhile, the Best Classic Porridge title was awarded to the Castlewood House Hotel in Dingle while the Crowne Plaza Dundalk won the award for the Most Innovative Porridge.

The winners of each category received a Waterford Crystal Trophy as well as a monetary prize for a big team night out.