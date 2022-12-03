Taste Test: Caitriona Redmond reviews the best supermarket Christmas food

While I might argue that mince pies are for 365 days of the year, not just for Christmas, there’s a select number of food items that only appear in supermarkets when the Hallowe’en decorations have been put away. They have long shelf lives and can be bought earlier in the Christmas shopping season, then put away to enjoy on the day itself.

I’m a competent cook who enjoys baking and preparing for big celebrations. However, after testing the offering from six large supermarkets this year I am about to change my spots and maybe buy a few of these products to save me time and money in the kitchen. Some are good enough to pass off as homemade by my fair hands and others are just so beautifully presented that they will make the perfect gifts for friends and family.

For this year’s taste tests I’ve focused on flavour and sustainability. Christmas comes with a lot of packaging so I’ve awarded extra value to some innovative products which keep packaging low and are easy to prepare.

CHRISTMAS PUDDING

Best Tasting

Lidl Deluxe Luxury 24-Month Matured Christmas Pudding with Courvoisier VS Cognac, €9.99

Proper puddings depend on maturity — something Lidl has excelled at this year. With an excellent flavour and juicy texture, there’s plenty in this 800g offering to satisfy eight adults on Christmas Day.

Most sustainable

Marks & Spencer Collection perfectly matured Christmas pudding, €22.50

As this pudding is packaged in an unusual octagonal-shaped box, you will find it quite heavy. This is due to the traditional earthenware pudding bowl inside, a very pleasant and unusual find amongst the plastic options from all other supermarkets. Top marks for sustainability and a bowl that can be used in the home all year around.

Christmas Cake

Best Flavour

M&S Fully Iced Christmas Cake, €15

A very pretty cake with simple icing all around. The icing let the entire cake down I feel, but overall this was the best-tasting Christmas cake I tried. It held together really well when slicing and would look beautiful as a centerpiece on any Christmas dessert table.

Best Without Icing

Lidl Luxury Fruit Cake, €7.99

If you’ve decided you don’t want the fuss of making your own Christmas cake this year but you miss the enjoyment of decoration. Or you could be one of the many who just don’t like icing or almond paste. This light and crumbly cake can be simply covered in icing and passed off as your own or enjoyed as it is.

Most Sustainable

Size is everything when you're a smaller household and this segment of a Christmas cake is just enough. It keeps well in a sealed container and can be enjoyed over several days.

MINCE PIES

Tastes Homemade

Dunnes Stores Simply Better All Butter Mince Pies, €2.79

There’s a light buttery shortcrust pastry with a hint of sweetness enveloping plenty of rich mince pie filling. The only fault I could find is that they were difficult to release from the foil cases. I’ll be ordering these for my store cupboard to pass off as my own.

Best Nutty Flavour

Aldi Specially Selected All Butter Almond Mince Tarts Topped with Flaked Almonds, 6 pack, €3.29

If you’re a fiend for the almond paste on the Christmas cake then these mince tarts are for you. Put them into the air fryer on high for a few minutes or into the oven for an extra toasted almond flavour.

Best Portion Sizes

SuperValu Signature Tastes All Butter Pastry Mini Mince Pies 250g, €4, or 2 for €6

Just one of these miniature mince pies is all the bite you need when there are plenty of other Christmas goodies to enjoy.

CRANBERRY SAUCE

Best Tasting

SuperValu Signature Tastes Cranberry Sauce with Ruby Port, €1.99

With a perfect balance of flavour that’s not too sweet or jammy, it’s just a pity that this jar of cranberry sauce is only 240g because I guarantee it won’t last long between slathering on a piece of turkey or adding to a brie toastie. There’s a slight hint of port, but nothing too alcoholic.

Most Sustainable Option

Dunnes Stores Simply Better Handmade Cranberry Sauce, €2.50

There are so few ingredients in this jar it really has to stand out from the crowd. The texture is good, it’s not jellylike (but do follow the jar instructions to stir before serving), and I loved that it had a high fruit content with less sugar. Made in Ireland by Wexford Preserves.

STUFFING

Best Tasting

Tesco Finest Wild Sage & Buttered Onion Stuffing €3

This is probably the closest I’ve ever found any premade stuffing come to my homemade recipe. In fact, it’s so rustic and tasty that I may add this to my Christmas dinner menu. The stuffing comes ready to cook in a tray that will slot into the oven easily.

The Crowdpleaser

Aldi Specially Selected Pork Wild Sage & Onion Stuffing, 300g, €3.19

This stuffing could have done with at least 10 minutes more in the oven. That said, it’s a pleasant sausage stuffing and will make traditionalists very happy. Perfect for turkey sandwiches on Christmas evening.

Sustainable Option

M&S Collection Cranberry Apple & Clementine Stuffing, €3.70

In an unusual addition to the stuffings I tested, this came dried in a cardboard box. I had to reconstitute the stuffing with hot water and butter. Once cooked it became a sliceable ‘loaf-style’ stuffing that tasted like Paxo on steroids. I liked that I was able to assemble only what I needed and then store the balance for another day.

Special Mention for Sustainable Practices

Tesco’s Finest Cake, Mince Pies, and Pudding all come in a range of sizes. You can be guaranteed consistent quality and top marks for the ability to buy only what you need. It’s not always about the packaging around the food, there’s huge value in having the option to buy mini sizes for smaller households and gifts.

Marks & Spencer Ireland stands out for the thought put into their packaging and how it can be recycled.

Dunnes Stores and SuperValu products’ mainly come from small Irish producers, supporting local communities and economies and reducing food miles.

Aldi’s handcrafted specially selected range comes in neutral brown packaging without a glossy finish. It might appear rustic but it’s simply recycled and even composted, unlike other wrappers.

How about something different?

If you want to stray from tradition then there are plenty of options in your local supermarket.

Aldi Create Your Own Macarons, €4.99

Choose from six chocolate reindeer or six vanilla Santas and decorate at home to enjoy. A lovely way to keep kids occupied and helping make the Christmas dinner.

Tesco Finest Gingerbread & Butterscotch Bombe, €4 (clubcard price)

Delicately spiced with stem ginger, the middle is packed with a melting bombe of rich creamy butterscotch sauce. Perfect for dried fruit-averse guests.

Lidl Deluxe Fresh Irish Venison Joint, €11.99

An alternative to the classic Christmas roasts this venison joint will pair well with greens, parsnips and red wine.

M&S Food Mushroom Parfait with a Port Glaze, €9

A silky-smooth vegan parfait made with a blend of mushrooms, topped with an apple jelly and port glaze. A starter that will make any guest happy, not least those who eat a plant-based diet.

Dunnes Stores West Cork Co-Op Drinagh Cheddar with Crackers and Chutney, €14.99

The perfect cheese gift with a West Cork flavour. You can gift it to friends and family or hide it for your own enjoyment after your guests have left.

SuperValu Signature Tastes Irish Trio of Puddings, €8

Made by Seerys Bakery, this trio of rich and fruity puddings slow steamed and infused with a variety of seasonal fruits and subtle alcohol notes.