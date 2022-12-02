Wine with Leslie: more winter wines to recommend - including budget Mediterranean bottles

There’s no putting it off, it’s time to start thinking about wines for Christmas. All the wines this week will match some part of Christmas Day, from fizz as an aperitif to your starters to your mains and afters.

Christmas might be the one time of the year when you can properly justify a glass of fizz for breakfast. I recommend a decent Cava below that can be drunk on its own or mixed with freshly squeezed orange juice to make a Mimosa or a Buck’s Fizz.

It’s a shame but the more sophisticated-sounding drink (Mimosa) is a little less successful than the one that brings back memories of tacky Eurovision songs from the 1980s. The Buck’s Fizz is 2 parts fizz to 1 part orange juice while the Mimosa is half and half. Do use freshly squeezed as it makes a difference.

My other choices are all from Portugal and Spain, the two best-value European countries to buy wine from this Christmas. If you are on a budget then pay particular attention to Portuguese whites, is my advice, as you will find many under €14 worth trying, even in your local Independent off-licence.

For Spanish whites you need to spend a little more but you can still find good Albariño and Xarel-lo around the €15 price point. If buying Godello or Verdejo from Rueda you may need to spend a little more to get the good stuff. All these four grapes work brilliantly with seafood, and if on the richer side can also match turkey. I recommend a little-seen Xarel-lo below from Albet i Noya which is worth seeking out - however this producers €14.99 Curios Xarel-lo is more widely available and also excellent if a little lighter.

For reds, I suggest a solid Douro below from the makers of Portugal’s most famed wine, Barca Velho - Jose Mourinho gave Sir Alex a case of it back when they were rivals, and prices have soared even more ever since. In general, Turkey works well with the wines of Spain and Portugal, even inexpensive Alentejo, Alicante or Castilla Y Leon which will you will find for bargain prices in both independent shops and in multiples.

Wines Under €15

Valhonda Brut Cava, Catalunya, Spain - €14.95

Stockist: O’Briens

Decent Cava is rarely available under €15 but this is a solid example at a great price (reduced from €19).. From Xarel-lo and Macabeo grapes (the former being the more interesting), this has some light yeasty peach aromas, creamy green apple fruits on the palate and pleasing zing and texture. For breakfast Mimosas perhaps?

Adega de Pegões ‘Colheita Seleccionada’, Sétubal, Portugal - €14-15.95

Stockists: JJ O’Driscolls; 1601; No. 21; World Wide Wines; Wine Centre; McHughs; Vintry.

Silver medal winner at the 2022 NOffLA awards and one of those wines I guarantee you will buy at least twice. From a mix of grapes including Arinto and Antão Vaz (two to watch for) with ripe pear and tropical fruits, a ripe mouth-filling texture, fleshy white fruits and balancing acidity - a perfect white for starters.

Toro Albala ‘Marqués de Poley’ Oloroso, Sherry, Spain 50cl - €13.95

Stockist: O’Briens Stores nationwide www.obrienswine.ie

This is reduced from €20 for Christmas and all this producer’s wines need exploring. This is a left of centre choice for your Christmas starter if it involves soup or pâté. This is bone dry but has beautiful texture and richness with roasted hazelnuts, lemon zest and dried fig flavours - richly textured but dry with a salty fresh finish.

Wines Over €15

Casa Ferreirinha ‘Esteva’ Douro, Portugal - €16.95

Stockists: JJ O’Driscolls; Cinnamon Cottage; Bradleys; Wine Centre; Baggot St. Wines; Supervalu Clonakilty & Sutton; Independents.

From the makers of Portugal’s most famous wine (Barca Velho) this is a mix of classic Douro grapes. Floral red and black fruit aromas, rich blackberry and blueberry flavours with a touch of spice - silky and fruit driven and top quality for the price.

Albet i Noya “El Fanio” Xarel-lo, Penedés, Spain - €20.99

Stockists: Mannings Ballylickey; Little Green Grocer; Connemara Hamper Co; Marypawlewines.com

Made from 65 year old Xarel-lo vines, biodynamic and organic, and fermented in concrete eggs on wild yeasts with 8 months of lees ageing. Floral citrus aromas, textured and creamy with a sappy roundness on the palate and lingering lime flavours. A perfect match for seafood starters and rich enough for Turkey.

Quinta do Noval 10 Year Old Tawny Port, Portugal - €34.99

Stockists: Independents; Celtic Whiskey Shop, Celticwhiskeyshop.com

You can’t think of Christmas without thinking of Port. Quinta do Noval is as good as it gets and the full range is recommended. Nutty and complex with aromas of baked figs and soft fruits, more figs on the palate with spice and cooked cherries and pleasing freshness and acidity. Serve cool on its own or with Christmas Pud/Cake.

Spirit of the Week

Wayward Irish Spirits ‘Coming of Age’ Single Pot Still, 46% ABV, 70cl - €195

Stockists: Celtic Whiskey Shop; James Fox; Carry Out Killarney; IrishMalts.com

The first Single Pot Still release from Lakeview Estate, home of Maurice O’Connell, a great great nephew of The Liberator, Daniel O’Connell. Just 300 bottles and made from barley grown on the estate with ageing and blending also in Lakeview’s unique microclimate that has lakes, mountains and the gulf stream.

From 50-50 malted and unmalted barley, matured in ex-Bourbon and ex 1er Cru Bordeaux with 10% in ex-peated casks. Lemon spongecake, anise and a touch of smoke hit my nose first followed by honey and hay, smooth and fruity on the palate with spice and tannins on the finish, balanced and delicious. A collector's item if you can restrain yourself!