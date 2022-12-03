Restaurant Review: Lucky number #51 Cornmarket puts a party onto the plate

- #51 Cornmarket
- 51 Cornmarket St, Cork, T12 VK88
- Tel. 083 010 2321
- www.51cornmarket.ie
- Brunch: Sat 10am-2pm, Sun 11am-3pm; Evening: Thurs-Sat: 5pm-9.30pm
I knew from the off back in 2020 that #51 Cornmarket was a keeper, everything was just ‘right’: a sweet little room, excellent service and a smart breakfast/lunch menu that accorded the egg an especially venerated station, along with splendid sweet treats, both sublimely simple and simply sublime.
- Food: 8
- Service: 9
- Value: 9
- Atmosphere: 10
- Tab: €121 (more food ordered than needed; excluding tip and wines)