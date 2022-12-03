Restaurant Review: Lucky number #51 Cornmarket puts a party onto the plate

I knew from the off back in 2020 that #51 Cornmarket was a keeper, everything was just ‘right’: a sweet little room, excellent service and a smart breakfast/lunch menu that accorded the egg an especially venerated station, along with splendid sweet treats, both sublimely simple and simply sublime.

But if my initial instinctive response to the warm glow in my belly and contented grin on my kisser wasn’t sufficient evidence, note the aplomb with which proprietors and life partners Anne Zagar (front of house, dessert menu maven) and Dave Devereaux (chef) navigated lockdown, the first arriving a mere five weeks after they opened.

Not only did they keep their brand new boat right side up, still floating, during the initial tsunami that threatened to overwhelm all but they swiftly found their bearings, prospering to rapidly become a local favourite, then drawing positive national attention. A few months ago, they picked up an RAI award for Best Newcomer in Munster. Oh yeah, and they also managed to find time in the last two years to have a baby boy.

Familiar with the pair’s hospitality pedigree, my first thought back then was I’d love to see it as a nighttime venue but see above for entirely understandable reasons why they have done as they did with their human baby; the bijou restaurant on Cork’s iconic Coal Quay needed to first walk before attempting to run. Well, that time has now arrived, as have we, on a Friday evening in November.

A ‘tidy’ size, the only way #51 ever breaks the 30-seat mark is when their covered outdoor dining area is activated but, on a damp, cold and foggy night, al fresco seating holds no appeal whatsoever.

#51 is a snug, welcoming little womb

Inside, #51 is a snug, welcoming womb, and we slip like the final sardines into the can, tuning into a hum of highly contented diners and a playlist very much to the fore. The usual advice around music in restaurants is, play it safe: personal faves inevitably alienate, especially if you happen to have, excuse ma Française, ‘sh*t taste’; ‘ethnic’ music is only for ‘ethnic’ restaurants; classical, for funeral parlours; instrumental jazz is the fallback to get you out of a hole, even if it commands all the attention span of a goldfish after a week in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

Devereaux, on the other hand, risks a bold, contemporary and inordinately funky selection that is right up my street, adding a keen edge to an already amped-up atmosphere, just a dancefloor space shy of full-blown shebeen. The place is buzzing.

To start, ‘snacks’: fried Valencia almonds, Cerignola olives, Olivier Beaujouan’s succulent and delicious Kerry Salami with an indolent date ketchup; Jamie’s Tempura Oysters are excellent little morsels of marine umami, battered, deep-fried, served with emollient, nipping tartare. Croquettes are a treat, breaded, fried to a crisp, capped by a ‘snow’ of , I think, Coolea cheese, housing a molten béchamel flavour bomb of mustard and chives.

Next, ‘plates’, apparently a smaller version of ‘main course’; the advice is we could probably put away three between us.

SpouseGirl has a hefty slab of crisp, battered cod, with rich, buttery chowder and soft, braised leeks. I have West Cork duck confit, tender, toothsome meat, a winter comforter if ever there was one, with nutty, brightly spiced Puy lentils and glazed carrot. We ‘share’ roast pumpkin with buffalo ricotta, green sauce, toasted seeds, featuring plush, fudgey flesh of Crown Prince grown just across the road and up a few storeys on Cork Rooftop Farm, one of many fine local suppliers to the #51 kitchen. Milky, fresh ricotta adds to the luxuriant mouthful, herbaceous green salsa expands the flavour spectrum.

Jamie’s Tempura Oysters are excellent little morsels of marine umami

As sides, super house chips come with Béarnaise sauce; cauliflower and cheese sees the vegetable somewhat beyond al dente, hitting a texture just shy of overcooked but tasty all the same.

Perhaps the notion we could manage all of this supremely generous feast was based on a visual appraisal of my square yardage but, then again, it’s worth remembering that old saw about not judging a book by its cover, or in this case, its blubber. Doggy bags are called for. After all, we need room for #51’s truly splendid take on a Basque cheesecake, if not quite one of humanity’s towering achievements then a close run thing, a baked set ‘custard’ of eggs, milk, cream cheese and vanilla, deeply burnished, caramelised skin concealing quivering sweet, yellowed, creamy heart within, that melts on the tongue, spoonful after spoonful after …!

Another plus point of the new nocturnal version of #51 is that they’ve pinned their colours to the natural wine mast, including some crackers from local importer Brian’s Wines. They are still learning, however, and Le Fole 2018 (Campania, Italy), is a potent if rather tight Aglianico that really needs to be decanted and allowed time to breathe. With no decanters available, I wind up doing the job myself, back and forth between two small water carafes, but it is worth the trouble, an initially tight wine coming to blissful life, crisp, juicy red fruits and sweet peppery spicing, a real sweetheart for the duck’s unctuous fat.

Overall, I’m loving this new evening version of an already cracking little restaurant, rock solid and very flavoursome food from the kitchen, including a commendable 25% of the menu given over to vegetarian dishes.

Perhaps an occasional lighter grace note, a tad more treble and mid-range to go with hefty, booming bass notes of this stout winter fare wouldn’t go astray, but you certainly won’t leave hungry or dissatisfied.

Not sure what more they can do about the atmosphere, however, as it is quite possibly the most buzzing little dining room in the city right now and that’s a party I very much want to get back to!

The Verdict