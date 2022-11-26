Michelle Darmody: A quick peanut butter biscuit recipe, plus classic apple buns

You can do most of the prep for the apple buns in advance 
Michelle Darmody's classic apple and sultana buns

Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 02:06
Michelle Darmody

Some days, I want to bake something simple that does not take up too much time, in either the preparation or in the baking.

Recipes where you soak the ingredients can be good time savers, especially if you want to have something baked fresh on a busy day.

For these apple and sultana buns, you can have the weighing and prep done the day before and just bake the buns when you need them. These are quite dense, with the dates and apples giving a nice sweetness and texture.

I usually squeeze the grated apple lightly in the palm of my hand to remove the excess juice before adding it to the mixture.

With the peanut butter bites, you can choose what size to make the biscuits, but it is good to make them all the same size. If some are smaller than others, they will burn while the large ones are left underbaked.

Peanut butter that is made without salt and extra oil generally works the best in baking recipes. The sprinkling of sea salt on top of the biscuits is optional.

It adds a really nice lift to the other flavours but may not be to everyone’s taste.

Peanut butter bites

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A handy snack for work or school lunchboxes

Peanut butter bites Peanut butter bites

Servings

10

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 110g of butter

  • 110g of peanut butter

  • 130g of light muscovado sugar

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

  • 110g of plain flour, sieved

  • 1 ½ tsp of baking powder, sieved

  • Sea salt flakes

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

  2. Beat the butter, peanut butter and sugar until it is light and fluffy. Slowly add in the egg then the flour until everything is combined.

  3. Roll the dough into balls in the palm of your hand.

  4. Place each ball onto the prepared tray and press it down with a fork making a criss-cross pattern.

  5. Sprinkle with a little sea salt and bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Apple and sultana buns

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Comforting buns for cold days

Apple and sultana buns

Servings

10

Preparation Time

4 hours 0 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

4 hours 20 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 370mls of butter milk

  • 120mls of light olive oil

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

  • 2 tsp of vanilla extract

  • 50g of light muscovado sugar

  • 30g of wheatgerm

  • 195g of flour

  • 160g of granola

  • 30g of golden sultanas

  • 30g of medjool dates, destoned and finely chopped

  • 120g of grated apple, excess juice squeezed out

  • 12 slices of apple

Method

  1. Mix the buttermilk, oil, egg and vanilla together.

  2. Stir the sugar, wheat germ, flour and granola together.

  3. Combine the two mixtures along with the grated apple, sultanas and dates. Place into the fridge for at least three hours or preferably overnight to soak.

  4. Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and place 12 paper cases into a muffin tin.

  5. Spoon the batter into your prepared bun tin and lay a slice of apple across the top of each one.

  6. Bake for about twenty minutes or until a skewer comes out clean from the center of one of the buns. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.

