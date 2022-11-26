Michelle Darmody: A quick peanut butter biscuit recipe, plus classic apple buns

Peanut butter bites
A handy snack for work or school lunchboxes
Servings10
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
110g of butter
110g of peanut butter
130g of light muscovado sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten
110g of plain flour, sieved
1 ½ tsp of baking powder, sieved
Sea salt flakes
Method
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.
Beat the butter, peanut butter and sugar until it is light and fluffy. Slowly add in the egg then the flour until everything is combined.
Roll the dough into balls in the palm of your hand.
Place each ball onto the prepared tray and press it down with a fork making a criss-cross pattern.
Sprinkle with a little sea salt and bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Apple and sultana buns
Comforting buns for cold days
Servings10
Preparation Time 4 hours 0 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 4 hours 20 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
370mls of butter milk
120mls of light olive oil
1 egg, lightly beaten
2 tsp of vanilla extract
50g of light muscovado sugar
30g of wheatgerm
195g of flour
160g of granola
30g of golden sultanas
30g of medjool dates, destoned and finely chopped
120g of grated apple, excess juice squeezed out
12 slices of apple
Method
Mix the buttermilk, oil, egg and vanilla together.
Stir the sugar, wheat germ, flour and granola together.
Combine the two mixtures along with the grated apple, sultanas and dates. Place into the fridge for at least three hours or preferably overnight to soak.
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and place 12 paper cases into a muffin tin.
Spoon the batter into your prepared bun tin and lay a slice of apple across the top of each one.
Bake for about twenty minutes or until a skewer comes out clean from the center of one of the buns. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.