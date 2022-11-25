Colm O'Gorman: My recipe for crispy shredded beef with honey and chilli sauce

I adore Chinese-style crispy shredded beef, especially when accompanied by a sticky, spicy sauce. When I order it as a takeaway though, I often find that, as it has been covered in sauce and sat in a container, the beef is a little soggy by the time I get it home and the sauce is often just that little bit too sweet. The only solution really was to come up with my own recipe and make it at home.

So, here it is. Thin strips of beef, marinated in garlic, ginger, soy sauce and pepper, then coated in corn flour and twice fried until it is golden and crispy, served with a spicy, sweet, tangy sauce. This is sensational. All the ingredients you need are easily available locally, but if you do not have any black Chinese vinegar, you can use rice vinegar or white wine vinegar instead. This sauce is also fantastic with chicken wings. You will find my recipe for air fried or oven baked chicken wings on ieFood, just follow that method to make the wings and serve them with this sauce. I promise, you will love it!