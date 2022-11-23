Five chippers that Cork people love and what they order on the menu every time

Catch of the Day, Carrigaline

This chipper in Owenabue Mall is a firm favourite in Carrigaline and beyond. Among those nominating it as their favourite chipper in Cork was Billy Long, who says it is “the best chipper in Cork”.

He adds that their fresh fish is of “restaurant quality” and shares his order: “Southern fried breast in a bun made with real chicken in a brioche bun.” Sounds delicious.

Another fan of Catch of the Day is Deirdre Long, whose go-to item on the menu is the hake. “Here, fresh fish means fresh fish in crispy batter,” she says, adding: “Really good chips as well.”

Murphy’s, Blackpool

A northside institution, Murphy’s chipper on Gerald Griffin Street has been feeding families for decades and there is one item on the menu that was mentioned time and time again by our readers: the Sloppy Foley.

“Murphy's Blackpool is the best because there's nothing that beats the Sloppy Foley,” says Dylan O'Keeffe, while John McCarthy echoes his sentiments. “Murphy's Chipper because they make the iconic Sloppy Foley.” What is a Sloppy Foley, you might wonder? It’s a wrap filled with taco, chips and cheese and it’s a popular order at the chipper.

Kiely’s, Maylor Street

When it comes to bag of chips, it sounds like you can’t go wrong at Kiely’s. Cork’s oldest chipper, it’s on Maylor Street and our readers have been raving about their high-quality chips.

Cliff Burt says the chips are “consistently so good” and he recommends ordering some of the homemade dips too. He’s also a fan of their “quirky savoury dishes” — namely the chip butty.

Catherine O'Keeffe agrees, simply stating: “They have the best chips ever!”

The Fry, Ballincollig

Heading a bit west from the city, The Fry in Ballincollig is another popular spot. “Good portions. Good food and the chips are another level, old fashioned cooked in dripping. A true delight,” says Jack Noonan.

Cooking the chips in dripping is a hit with customers, clearly, as it was mentioned to us more than once, with Trevor Sheahan noting the traditional methods used at The Fry when cooking.

“Everything cooked to order, nothing in hot boxes. Potatoes peeled and chopped every day on the premises. Chips cooked the old school way, twice, in beef dripping. Potato pies made fresh from potatoes, not powder. And brilliant, friendly staff that clearly like being there.”

Barties Takeaway, Ballyphehane

Moving to Ballyphehane, Barties Takeaway is a clear favourite south of the Lee. John McCarthy declares that their fish and chips supper is “the best by far”.

Another fan of the classic, Deirdre Crowley says Barties does the “best fish and chips in Cork City”.

