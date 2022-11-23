How to make Joe Swash’s delicious recipe for mushroom and garlic risotto for dinner

“I didn’t like mushrooms as a child and wouldn’t eat them,” says actor, TV presenter and now cookbook author Joe Swash, who developed a taste for them during his time on I’m a Celebrity… in 2008, thanks to fellow contestant Timmy Mallett.

“[He] was a vegetarian and he’d be given some wild mushrooms. He’d fry them up and I just had to try some – they smelled so good.