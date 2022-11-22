You can now get popcorn hot dogs in Mahon point cinema

The Omniplex cinema group have launched three gourmet hot dog varieties due to 'customer demand'
You can now get popcorn hot dogs in Mahon point cinema

The new Omniplex Hot Dogs

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 13:47
Nicole Glennon

A new tasty treat is available at Mahon Point's Omniplex cinema.

Due to "customer demand", Ireland’s largest cinema chain has announced they are launching three gastronomic 100% pork hot dog varieties across an initial ten locations from today.

The new hot dogs, will come in three varieties: the Crispy Classic, which is topped with crispy onions, ketchup, mustard; the Nacho Fanatic, which boasts a coating of warm cheese sauce, nachos, sriracha sauce and jalapeños and the Cinematic, a hot dog topped with popcorn and cheese sauce.

The gourmet hot dogs are now available at ROI Omniplex locations in Cork (Mahon Point), Dublin (Rathmines), Limerick (Crescent Shopping Centre), Galway (Salthill) and Wexford.

The cinema group said they are also researching a vegetarian hot dog option, with plans to add this to the line-up in 2023.

Read More

Theatres put on accessible and inclusive panto performances for Cork audiences

More in this section

Midweek Meals: Five comforting curry recipes to try this week Midweek Meals: Five comforting curry recipes to try this week
The Green Room: Café dining returns to the Crawford Art Gallery The Green Room: Café dining returns to the Crawford Art Gallery
Ryan Baird 27/2/2022 The player's guide: Ryan Baird on where to eat near the Aviva and the best pints after the match
<p>Vegetable soup is the perfect lunch on a chilly afternoon</p>

This recipe for creamy vegetable soup is a perfect midweek lunch for cold days

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.226 s