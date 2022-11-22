You can now get popcorn hot dogs in Mahon point cinema

A new tasty treat is available at Mahon Point's Omniplex cinema.

Due to "customer demand", Ireland’s largest cinema chain has announced they are launching three gastronomic 100% pork hot dog varieties across an initial ten locations from today.

The new hot dogs, will come in three varieties: the Crispy Classic, which is topped with crispy onions, ketchup, mustard; the Nacho Fanatic, which boasts a coating of warm cheese sauce, nachos, sriracha sauce and jalapeños and the Cinematic, a hot dog topped with popcorn and cheese sauce.

The gourmet hot dogs are now available at ROI Omniplex locations in Cork (Mahon Point), Dublin (Rathmines), Limerick (Crescent Shopping Centre), Galway (Salthill) and Wexford.

The cinema group said they are also researching a vegetarian hot dog option, with plans to add this to the line-up in 2023.