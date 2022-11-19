Derval O'Rourke: Recipe for a powerhouse chocolate and coconut flapjacks snack

There are many signs that will tell you that you’re stressed, but here are the most common ones:
- Can’t sleep or wake up worrying about the day’s tasks.
- Eating, drinking or smoking more than usual.
- Can’t concentrate on tasks.
- Irritable/overreacting to small challenges.
Everybody deals with stress differently, so when you know what your stress signs are, you can take steps to reduce your stress.
- Pay attention to your body, does your heart rate speed up, do you get headaches, what does your body do in a stressful situation? Knowing this is key to managing your stress. For example, if you know that you get headaches with stress, that’s your trigger to stop, assess the situation and manage your stress levels.
- Start taking some nice deep, slow breaths, and count whilst doing so. The breathing will help to slow your heart rate down and the counting will help to quiet the mind.
- Talk to your partner, family or friends. Sharing a worry can really help to see things from a less stressful perspective and you’ll feel better talking out loud about it.
- Writing down your thoughts and feelings will help to get it off your mind.
- Planning big events ahead can really help to reduce stress. Most often being unprepared can really increase our stress levels. Prepare as much as you can in advance of a big trip, event or holiday to help avoid this.
- spending too much time on television, social media can tire your brain and confuse you.
- Stress is the body’s way of telling you that you need to rest and regroup. Adrenaline increases as if you are ready to work out, which is why physical activity can be a great way to relieve stress. Even a short walk can make a big difference.
Powerhouse Chocolate and Coconut Flapjacks
A great snack post-exercise
Servings16
Preparation Time 30 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 50g dried apricots
50g dried mango
100g pumpkin seeds
50g desiccated coconut
70g chia seeds
100g walnuts
100g pitted dates
50g goji berries
1 tsp vanilla extract
70g coconut oil
200g 70% dark chocolate
Method
- Finely chop the dried apricot and mango. Put them into your food processor with the pumpkin seeds, desiccated coconut, goji berries, chia seeds, walnuts, dates and vanilla extract and pulse until the nuts and seeds are well broken up but still have some texture to them. Pour the mixture into a large bowl.
Melt the coconut oil and add to the mixture, stirring well.
Now melt the chocolate in a bowl over boiling water and add to the mixture stirring vigorously so that it is well mixed through before it hardens.
Line a flapjack tray with baking parchment and spread the mixture evenly.
Put into the fridge and leave for at least 20 minutes to set. Once well cooled, chop into 4 by 4 pieces to make 16 flapjack bars. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.