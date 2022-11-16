How to make Giuseppe Dell’Anno's tear-and-share pizza rolls traybake

Despite whipping up an admirable array of cakes, cookies and pastries on last year’s series of The Great British Bake Off – impressing the judges so much he was crowned the winner – Giuseppe Dell’Anno doesn’t have much of a sweet tooth.
“I don’t usually get cravings for sweet bakes,” the 46-year-old admits.
Instead, he’s all about the savoury treats.
“Very few things give me as much pleasure as the smell of baked savoury goods, like a warm loaf of bread, or some warm focaccia. Baked focaccia, that to me is heaven on a plate.”
The Italian baker – who is now based in Bristol – has written his first cookbook, dedicating it to the bakes of his homeland.
He might not have a sweet tooth, but he still says: “I enjoy the process of baking – and most crucially, the joy of sharing the baked goods with others, more than stuffing my face."
"I don’t dislike a nice lump of cake – in the process of writing that book, I put on 13 kilos in less than a year… I’ve literally ‘proved’!”
Many of the recipes in the book are ones Dell’Anno ate growing up, made for him by his father.
“My dad was a professional chef and baker by passion. He’s always done it with a passion – for him, it’s never been work – and he didn’t stop at work.
“Before leaving the house in the morning, he would prepare lunch for everybody, then he would go to work, cook and bake the whole day, then come back and do the same for family and friends. It’s been his life effectively, since he started working in his early teens.
“I was born into that environment – I remember vividly Sunday mornings, waking up relatively late and my dad was already folding tortellini for lunch, and putting together the cake for after lunch – because in Italy back in the day, Sunday cake or pastries were a thing after lunch.”
But that doesn’t necessarily mean Dell’Anno was helping his dad in the kitchen from a young age.
“Funnily enough, having all of that readily served to me, I never needed to learn how to bake – because I was surrounded by all that stuff every single day,” he confesses.
“It’s only when I left home at 18 and I realised it was not the same for everybody, that I’d been very lucky to have all of that – then I started to learn things myself.”
While Dell’Anno’s father didn’t teach him, he says: “Observing him doing things over and over again had given me that sixth sense that you need to work out how things are done. So when I actually started actively learning things, for me it was an easy journey – because I’d seen it all before.”
His heritage wasn’t the only thing that made baking come easily. Before winning Bake Off, Dell’Anno worked as an engineer.
“Baking is all about being accurate and precise, weighing your ingredients, following baking temperatures and recipes. Accuracy is a big part of baking, and engineers are by trade accurate people. In my case even more so, because I’m a materials engineer – so I bake materials.”
Dell’Anno adds: “I used to deal with very large ovens to bake aeroplane wings – now I’m just making cakes or biscuits.”
Despite already being an excellent home baker, Dell’Anno is quick to stress just how much he learned from the show.
“Going on Bake Off – this applies for every baker on the show – you’ve got to learn things you’ve never done before. Regardless of how good a home baker you are, home bakers usually have their own skills, they’re good at a few things, but they’re not good at everything.
“Whereas on the show, you’ve got to do pretty much everything – from ice cream to fried goods to yeasted baked cakes to mousses, and many elaborate things.”
Dell’Anno adds with a laugh: “Undeniably, a lot of those things I had never seen before. It’s almost a trite thing to say, but you get a boost in confidence because effectively you’re forced to do things you wouldn’t even touch with a stick otherwise.
"And at the end of the day, you realise they are not as difficult as they might look or they might seem.”
Exceptional baking skills and a mastery of the mirror glaze wasn’t the only gift the show gave him.
Dell’Anno won legions of fans for his gentle and friendly demeanor, but he was nervous about how the public would react to him.
“I’m a very insecure man, very insecure,” he says. “I was terrified at the idea that I was going to be putting myself on the TV screen, because acceptance for insecure people is always a big thing.
"I literally lost sleep over the idea that I might not get accepted – I might get trolled on Twitter, like has happened to other bakers in the past – that my features would be picked on and my accent – all these things start to grow in your head.
“And none of that happened. Nothing of what I was fearing most happened – quite the opposite actually.
"It has changed me, in the way that having gone through that validation process on an epic scale, on such a big, high-profile show.
“It doesn’t matter how quirky you may come across or may look, or how unusual the things you do might be, there is always going to be somebody out there who appreciates you for who you are.”
Dell’Anno accepts he was extremely “privileged” to have this experience, saying: “I wish there was a way for all insecure people to have this sort of therapy – for me, it’s been a massive form of therapy, going on Bake Off.”
- Giuseppe’s Italian Bakes by Giuseppe Dell’Anno is published by Quadrille, €28 from Easons.
This tear-and-share traybake makes "a great and always welcome addition to a dinner buffet, a picnic or a kids’ birthday party", according to Giuseppe Dell’Anno.
“Common fillings include the usual tomato sauce, mozzarella and often ham; however, this recipe uses one of my favourite combinations based on ripe red sweet peppers and onions.”
Giuseppe Dell’Anno’s pizza rolls with sweet peppers
A welcome addition to an informal dinner buffet, a picnic or a kids’ birthday party
Servings20
Preparation Time 2 hours 5 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 2 hours 35 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
- For the dough:
450g strong bread flour
3tsp dry yeast
2tsp caster or granulated sugar
250g lukewarm water
3tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2tsp salt
For the filling:
350g red sweet peppers (about 3 medium peppers)
100g red onion (about 1 small onion)
2tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for greasing
⅛tsp salt
2tbsp concentrated tomato puré
100g green olives, pitted and sliced
Ground black pepper, for seasoning
50g grated Parmesan
A few fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped
Method
Add the flour, yeast and sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook and mix them with a spoon until fully combined. Start the mixer on a medium-high speed and slowly trickle the water into the mixing bowl. Immediately after the water, add the oil and continue mixing until the dough comes together evenly. It should take a couple of minutes. Sprinkle in the salt and let the mixer knead the dough for a further eight to 10 minutes, or until it becomes smooth, wraps around the hook and comes off the sides of the mixing bowl cleanly.
Scoop the dough out of the bowl and, while holding it in your hands, stretch it and fold it over itself a few times and shape it into a ball. Drop it back into the mixing bowl, cut a deep cross on the surface with a sharp knife, cover the bowl with clingfilm and leave the dough to prove until it has doubled in volume; it should take about one hour 10 minutes at 20°C. A very practical solution to prove the dough is to leave the bowl in the closed oven, with the heating off but the internal light switched on. This will generate an optimal draught-free and slightly warm environment to facilitate the action of the yeast. Proving the dough in these conditions may shorten the proving time.
Meanwhile, prepare the filling: wash the peppers, remove the stems, cores, white pith and seeds, and roughly chop the skin into two to three centimetre pieces. There is no need to be accurate as they will be blended once cooked. Peel and chop the onion, then place it in a medium frying pan with the oil and the chopped peppers. Add the salt and shallow-fry over a medium heat, uncovered, for about five minutes, stirring often until the onion has become translucent. Add the tomato purée and about 125 grams water, cover the pan with a lid, reduce the heat and simmer for about 15 minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated. Keep checking that the pan does not dry out to avoid burning the sauce.
Remove the pan from the heat and cream the contents in a heatproof blender or with a stick blender. Set aside to cool.
Grease the baking tin, spreading a thin layer of olive oil over the bottom and sides. Line the bottom with a sheet of baking paper.
Drop the proved dough over a well-floured surface, roughly shape it into a square with your fingers, then roll it out to a thickness of five millimetres, shaping it into a 30 x 50 centimetre rectangle. With the longest side facing you, pour the pepper filling over the dough, and spread it with the back of a spoon or a small offset spatula, leaving two to three centimetres of dough at the top of the rectangle sauce-free. Distribute the sliced olives evenly over the dough. Grind a generous dusting of black pepper over the sauce, sprinkle over the grated Parmesan and add the basil leaves. Roll the sheet of dough, starting from the side facing you, all the way to the top.
Using a sharp knife, slice the sausage of filled dough into 20 equal rolls, about two-and-a-half centimetres thick, and arrange them sideways in the prepared baking tray. There might be space left between the rolls at this stage; however, this will be filled by the dough during the second prove and baking. Leave the rolls to prove again, uncovered, for a further 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, set the shelf in the lowest position in the oven and preheat it to 200°C (400°F/ Gas mark 6). Once the second prove is completed, bake the rolls for 27–29 minutes, or until the tops just start to brown. Store, wrapped in paper, for up to a day.