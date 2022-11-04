Lunch to go: Roll out a childhood favourite food 

It takes minutes to make the ultimate comfort food - sausage rolls. The protein hit will help to fuel your day  
Homemade sausage rolls are nourishing and delicious.

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Ciara McDonnell

When it comes to comfort food, I consistently reach into my back catalogue of childhood favourites for nourishing meals that soothe the soul and tummy. I add a roll of all-butter puff pastry to my weekly shop at this time of year so I can make homemade sausage rolls for the family's lunch boxes. 

Depending on the week, I might flavour them with chutney or fennel and apple - sometimes I add a splash of double cream and some sage and onion for an extra special treat. Neven Maguire adds a teaspoon of sweet chilli sauce and a tablespoon of basil pesto to his sausage rolls and the result is totally delicious. 

Experiment with flavour combinations that you love, and come up with your own unique recipe. The non-negotiable ingredient is top-quality sausage meat, which I buy from my local butcher. 

Traditional Sausage Rolls

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

The rolls are delicious served at room temperature and travel well wrapped in a napkin to catch crumbs at lunchtime.

Servings

12

Preparation Time

40 mins

Cooking Time

26 mins

Total Time

1 hours 6 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

European

Ingredients

  • 500g good-quality sausage meat

  • 1tbsp your favourite tomato chutney

  • 2 eggs

  • 500g (18oz) all-butter puff pastry, thawed

  • Plain flour, for dusting

  • Egg wash (1 egg mixed with 1 tbsp milk)

  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas Mark 4). Line two baking sheets with non-stick baking paper.

  2. To make the filling, put the sausage meat in food processor and add in the chutney, eggs, salt and pepper. Mix until well combined.

  3. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured work surface to make a long oblong shape that mirrors the shape of your baking sheets. then cut the pastry in half again lengthways. If you buy ready-rolled pastry, just cut in half lengthways.

  4. Form half of the sausage meat filling into a long log shape, leaving about a finger width on each side of the pastry. Brush the sides of the pastry with the egg wash, then fold the pastry over to close and press down well to seal the edges, sealing with a fork. Repeat with the rest of the pastry and filling.

  5. Cut each long sausage roll into individual pieces, trimming and discarding the ends. Glaze the sausage rolls with the rest of the egg wash, and bake for 20-25 minutes until cooked through and golden brown.

Flahavan's new range of super-charged porridge products.
Shelf Life 

Flahavan's has a new product on the market that is perfect for people who eat breakfast at work. 

Billed as 'functional' porridge, Flahavan's say the range came about as a response to consumers' requirement for foods with added health benefits. 

Choose from three variants: High Protein, High Fibre or Immunity boosting Apple & Raspberry. 

The range comes in sachets and pots, making it ultra office-friendly. 

  • The cost is €3.69 per eight-sachet pack (Immunity and High Fibre) and at  €1.39 per 45g Pot (Immunity Boost, High Fibre & High Protein). Available at all major supermarkets.

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

