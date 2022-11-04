Lunch to go: Roll out a childhood favourite food 

When it comes to comfort food, I consistently reach into my back catalogue of childhood favourites for nourishing meals that soothe the soul and tummy. I add a roll of all-butter puff pastry to my weekly shop at this time of year so I can make homemade sausage rolls for the family's lunch boxes.
Depending on the week, I might flavour them with chutney or fennel and apple - sometimes I add a splash of double cream and some sage and onion for an extra special treat. Neven Maguire adds a teaspoon of sweet chilli sauce and a tablespoon of basil pesto to his sausage rolls and the result is totally delicious.
Experiment with flavour combinations that you love, and come up with your own unique recipe. The non-negotiable ingredient is top-quality sausage meat, which I buy from my local butcher.
Traditional Sausage Rolls
The rolls are delicious served at room temperature and travel well wrapped in a napkin to catch crumbs at lunchtime.
Servings12
Preparation Time 40 mins
Cooking Time 26 mins
Total Time 1 hours 6 mins
Course Main
Cuisine European
Ingredients
500g good-quality sausage meat
1tbsp your favourite tomato chutney
2 eggs
500g (18oz) all-butter puff pastry, thawed
Plain flour, for dusting
Egg wash (1 egg mixed with 1 tbsp milk)
Salt and pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas Mark 4). Line two baking sheets with non-stick baking paper.
To make the filling, put the sausage meat in food processor and add in the chutney, eggs, salt and pepper. Mix until well combined.
Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured work surface to make a long oblong shape that mirrors the shape of your baking sheets. then cut the pastry in half again lengthways. If you buy ready-rolled pastry, just cut in half lengthways.
Form half of the sausage meat filling into a long log shape, leaving about a finger width on each side of the pastry. Brush the sides of the pastry with the egg wash, then fold the pastry over to close and press down well to seal the edges, sealing with a fork. Repeat with the rest of the pastry and filling.
Cut each long sausage roll into individual pieces, trimming and discarding the ends. Glaze the sausage rolls with the rest of the egg wash, and bake for 20-25 minutes until cooked through and golden brown.
