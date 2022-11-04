Lunch to go: Roll out a childhood favourite food 

When it comes to comfort food, I consistently reach into my back catalogue of childhood favourites for nourishing meals that soothe the soul and tummy. I add a roll of all-butter puff pastry to my weekly shop at this time of year so I can make homemade sausage rolls for the family's lunch boxes.

Depending on the week, I might flavour them with chutney or fennel and apple - sometimes I add a splash of double cream and some sage and onion for an extra special treat. Neven Maguire adds a teaspoon of sweet chilli sauce and a tablespoon of basil pesto to his sausage rolls and the result is totally delicious.