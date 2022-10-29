Restaurant review: Wrapped up in warmth of Big Mike’s

- Big Mike’s
- Rock Hill, Blackrock, Dublin A94C2N7
- Tel: 01 551 0332
- www.michaels.ie
“Go big or go home” goes the cliché; for Gaz Smith it’s a life philosophy. Big Mike’s is Gaz’s new restaurant, a sister venue to Michael’s in Mount Merrion (and the more casual Little Mike’s).
Next came our platters, designed for two but big enough to feed three. The seafood platter had prawns, dressed crab, lobster fishcakes, cockles and mussels, Dublin Bay prawns and a medium-sized black sole, all dressed with a rich Béarnaise sauce.
Dinner for seven with seven starters, sharing platters, desserts, and four bottles of wine cost €562.50 — a very fair €80.35 per person.
Wednesday — Thursday 4-11pm
Friday — Saturday: 12pm-12.30am
Sunday: 12-11pm
(subject to change — 7 day opening is coming soon)
8.5/10
9/10
9.5/10
8.5/10
8.5/10
A big hug of a restaurant with generous seafood platters and a warm welcome.