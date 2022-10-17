Quay Co-op launches vegan and vegetarian afternoon tea menu with a difference in Cork

Cork’s the Quay Co-op has launched a brand new vegan and vegetarian afternoon tea menu with plenty of tasty treats with a twist.
Located on Sullivan’s Quay in Cork city, the worker’s cooperative and restaurant has been at the heart of Cork since 1982 and as the home of Cork’s first vegetarian restaurant and cafe, the team are no strangers to trying out something new.
The Quay Co-op is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and its new and unique afternoon tea menu is set to be launched on World Vegan Day on November 1.
Items on the menu include avocado chocolate cake, vegan avocado wraps, a Mezze plate with artichoke hearts and spelt scones served with vegan cream and raspberry jam.
General manager Simon Tiptaft says the new vegetarian and vegan afternoon tea is a chic and tasty addition to their offering at the Quay Co-op, giving diners the chance to experience a “deliciously different afternoon treat”.
“Our team from ‘Upstairs at The Quay Co-op’ Restaurant have created a delicious selection of sweet and savoury dainty dishes to be enjoyed from a perfect perch overlooking the River Lee. The Quay Co-op is for everyone and this will appeal whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, want to incorporate a more plant based lifestyle or just like good food.”
Vegetarian and vegan afternoon tea will be available in the ‘Upstairs at the Co-op’ restaurant on O’Sullivan’s Quay, Cork. Diners will be treated to a mix of vegetarian and vegan savoury and sweet treats from 2.30 to 5.00pm Wednesday to Saturday, as well as the all-day dining menu. Vegetarian or vegan afternoon tea is €22.50 per person or €29.50 for sparking afternoon tea with a glass of prosecco.
Vegan avocado wraps, Mezze plate with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, traditional hummus, dolmas, toasted almonds and marinated olives served with seeded pitta.
Spelt scones with (vegan) cream and raspberry jam.
Avocado chocolate cake, Apple crumble pot and Glazed carrot cake.
- Upstairs at the Quay Co-op Vegetarian Restaurant is open for lunch, Afternoon Tea and dinner Wednesday to Saturday from 12 noon. For more, see www.quaycoop.com