Easy Bake: Bake Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall's hot chocolate pudding in 20 minutes

“This quick (and utterly delicious) chocolate pud, which I’ve been making for years to delight my family, occupies a space somewhere between a brownie, a soufflé and a cake. I think you’ll agree that’s not a bad place to be,” says Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

“It can be whipped up easily (and on-demand) from store-cupboard ingredients. Briefly baked until set on the outside but still gooey in the middle, it is excellent served with some fruit to cut the richness.”