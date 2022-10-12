Taste the Nation: Cork-made pudding roulade and energy balls to add to the shopping list

It was hard for some not to look at the return of the All-Ireland Ploughing Championship this year, the first since the onset of the Covid crisis, as symbolic of the post-pandemic return of rural Ireland, and the sectors of Irish society and business that attend.

For food producers, a massive shop window was back open, including the winners of the Grow with ALDI programme, announced at the supermarket chain’s tent at the event. Over twenty different producers and manufacturers, from butchers to bakers, were announced as joining forces with the retail giant, to sell their wares directly through its 152 outlets following their participation in the Grow with ALDI development programme.

After an uncertain few years, it was a big vote of confidence, says Matthew Collins of the Sibly Food Company, based in Ballydesmond, Cork, whose Energy Balls are among the homegrown products now on offer around the country.

“When it all started here, I was just making them at home for myself for college, snacks and what not, so to see a national and international retailer give you the vote of confidence to say 'this product's good enough, we want it in every shop in the country', it's massive. You're bouncing back from what's been happening over the last two, three years. I think it's great, especially within the Irish food sector, the quality of food is so high at the moment.

“You can see that on display in every shop you come into, but also, the amount of food festivals that are starting to take place. There's nearly isn't enough food festivals to cater for all the artisan producers at the moment, so it is brilliant to hopefully make that mark on the Irish retail sector”

Matthew Collins of the Sibly Food Company with a platter of protein balls

While the Covid-19 crisis created an immediate pressure for retail and service businesses thrown by the public health measures, and the peaks and troughs in demand created by changes in restrictions presented challenges in and of themselves, it was also a time where customers’ relationship to food changed drastically.

Sustainability and shopping local has been increasingly figuring into customers’ patterns, as well as enthusiasm for products aimed at increasingly discerning audiences.

Declan Corry of Hanley’s Butchers in Mitchelstown, whose roulade puddings have made the grade, discusses how the crisis shaped their responses to changing consumer demand.

“Hanley's were primarily producing for the catering market, which went from hero to zero overnight. Their new factory was already in progress, it was a few years of a job. Luckily, the facilities allowed them to diversify quite easily, in fact, into other areas, such as retail, and they're capable of supplying at the volume that's required without reaching capacity.

“The fact that they kept building up in the first place, during hard times, is what has allowed them to survive. The easiest thing in the world is to put your head down, and hide from the world when things go bad.

“It takes a bit of courage for a family like that to go off and build something as substantial as their new facility, and this is the proof that that was the right thing to do.”

As the aftermath of Covid-19 plays out, parallel to the ongoing threats posed by Brexit, it’s hard to ignore the cost-of-living crisis and its knock-on effects on disposable income, more keenly-felt by producers of higher-end or more specialised food products.

Anthony and Ger Considine of Hanley's Butchers with their roulade pudding

For Matthew Collins, the importance of putting forth the company’s value proposition in a crowded food marketplace is key, at a time when customers are paying close attention to how far their few quid can stretch every week.

“We knew we were probably heading into recession at some point in the next decade, just from history. However, nobody thought it was coming this soon, I don't think. One thing that I think will play into our hands is, I started this business when I was in college, and my sole purpose was to provide high-quality food made from natural ingredients at a reasonable price.

“So we retail in shops for €4.50 for five energy balls, nearly everyone else on the market retails for €4.50 for four energy balls, and each ball was also smaller than what we're providing. So I think from day one, I was trying to provide more value, because I was in that situation as a college student, trying to solve that problem for myself. And I figured that if I get five balls, you get a ball a day, whether it's with your coffee, after lunch, for breakfast, whatever it may be.

“The value proposition that we're providing is hopefully that we're giving more, but also, since the beginning of the pandemic, until now, we have not changed our prices once. Individual retailers may have put it up five or ten cent, but our own prices have never changed, and that's something we're going to stick to.

“We've adapted, whether it's ordering more in bulk, or whether it's changing suppliers so that we're getting the same quality product at a better price. We've come to find ways to deliver it more efficiently, whether that's we work a longer day, and trying to do everything in a better route, that might save €10 petrol a week, but all of a sudden, you're saving €10 petrol per week per vehicle, that can be €120 a week, you're talking €600 or €700 by the end of the month.

“We're trying to take the hit on our side, while also providing the exact same quality and service that we always have.”

One of Aldi's Irish locations

The winners of Grow with ALDI are now going to continue their relationship with the chain, having collaborated with it on scaling up operations, the logistics of national distribution, and in-store merchandising.

Looking ahead to the winter, the producers are set to make the most of that nationwide shop window, says Declan Corry.

“I think a relationship is what you're going to build, mostly. There's no guarantee after six months that we'll still be selling roulades on the counter at Aldi, but you hope to build a relationship with them, especially when you have the facilities that Hanley's now have, and Aldi recognise that - there's good synergy between those two companies and it's in everybody's interest, and our hope, that that relationship will lead to opportunities down the road.

“There's a man for every job - Aldi's job is to frontline retail around the country, but Aldi can't frontline retail unless unless they have excellent manufacturers behind them, and Hanleys' job, and they do it so well, is to provide product to the guys who are frontline in the retail business, like Aldi. That's the deal.”