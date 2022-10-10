Midweek Meals: Comfy vegan eats for the cold weather

Vegan sausage rolls
This recipe also uses the one thing that I can never make myself: puff pastry. Believe me, I’ve tried, but it’s impossible! Luckily you can just pick up a roll of vegan puff pastry in most supermarkets
Servings12
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1 x 400g tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
50g pecans
50g whole almonds
1 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
1⁄2 a large onion, peeled and grated
1⁄2 an apple, grated (skin on is fine)
1 large garlic clove, peeled and crushed
1 sprig of fresh rosemary, needles stripped and chopped
1 sprig of fresh thyme, leaves stripped and chopped
2 tbsp nutritional yeast (optional)
2 tbsp tomato purée
1 tbsp tamari or soy sauce
1 sheet of vegan puff pastry
handful of sesame seeds
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper.
Put the chickpeas in a food processor and blend until smooth(ish). There will still be some chickpeas visible and it will be a thick, lumpy paste. Spoon into a bowl.
Put the pecans and almonds in a high-speed blender (such as a NutriBullet) and mill into a chunky flour. Set aside.
Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium-high heat. Toss in the onion, apple and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the herbs and cook for a further 1 to 2 minutes, until the onion is golden and softened. Add to the chickpeas and stir to combine.
Add the milled nuts to the chickpea mixture along with the nutritional yeast (if using), tomato purée and the tamari or soy sauce and stir again into a thick dough. It will be a little wet, but it should still be easy to roll with your hands.
Unroll the pastry sheet onto a clean board and slice it lengthways to make two long strips of pastry, stretching it just a little bit on each side using your hands. Spoon the chickpea mixture into the middle and mould it into a long sausage shape. Fold the pastry over the filling, then press the edges of the pastry with your fingers, sealing it tight. Slice into 12 mini sausage rolls.
Carefully lift the rolls onto the lined baking tray. Drizzle with a little olive oil, then sprinkle over the sesame seeds. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, until golden around the edges.
No Fuss Vegan by Roz Purcell, published by Penguin Ireland (€25)
Vegan cottage pie with sweet potato mash
This classic, comforting family supper bursting with delicate vegetables is also delicious the next day (if there are leftovers!)
Servings6
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 carrots or parsnips
100g green beans
3 tins of cooked Puy lentils, or other green or brown lentils
6 sprigs of fresh thyme
2 bay leaves a pinch of salt
3 tablespoons tamari/soy sauce
750ml veg stock
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
For the mash:
750g sweet potatoes
250g potatoes
1 tsp salt
100ml milk
a pinch of ground black pepper
For the coriander cream:
100g cashew nuts
65ml water
15g fresh coriander
1⁄3 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
Method
Preheat the oven to 180ºC fan/200°C.
Put the cashew nuts into a bowl, cover with boiling water and leave to soak for 10 minutes.
Chop the sweet potatoes and regular potatoes into uniform bite-size pieces so that they will cook evenly. Put them into a medium pan, cover with water, bring to the boil and cook until soft, about 20–25 minutes.
Grate the carrots or parsnips. Trim the green beans and cut them in half.
Drain and rinse the lentils. Pick the leaves off the thyme sprigs.
Put another medium pan on a high heat and add the grated carrot or parsnip. Add the thyme leaves, bay leaves and a pinch of salt, mix well, and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the drained lentils and the tamari/soy sauce, then slowly add the veg stock. Add the black pepper, bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer, letting the stock slowly evaporate for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, make the coriander cream. Drain and rinse the soaked cashew nuts. Put them into a blender with the rest of the coriander cream ingredients (reserving a few coriander leaves for garnish) and blend until nice and smooth.
If the lentil mixture is dry once it has thickened, add 2 tablespoons of water and ½ tablespoon of tamari/soy sauce and season. Add the green beans and stir them through the hot lentil mixture, letting them cook for a minute or two. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Drain the potatoes, then put them back into the pan and add 1 teaspoon of salt and the milk. Mash it all together until lovely and smooth.
Remove the bay leaves from the lentil and veg mixture, then spoon into a 28cm x 20cm baking dish. Drizzle over half the coriander cream, and distribute the sweet potato mash evenly on top. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, until the top crisps.
Before serving, drizzle over the rest of the coriander cream and garnish with the reserved coriander leaves.
The Happy Health Plan by David and Stephen Flynn (The Happy Pear) is published by Penguin Life and is out now.
Vegan shepherd’s pie
This comforting dish uses lentils and it is just as delicious as the meat version, with a rich vegetable layer and creamy mashed potato topping
Servings2
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 55 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
2 onions, finely chopped
salt
pepper
2 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tins of lentils, drained and rinsed
1 tin of chopped tomatoes
3 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
2 tbsp tomato purée
2 bay leaves
4 medium potatoes, peeled and quartered
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Add the onions and a pinch of salt. Cook for about 5 minutes, until softened.
Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes.
Add the lentils and cook for about 10 minutes on a low heat.
Stir in the chopped tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, tomato purée, and bay leaves and bring to the boil.
Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, make the mash. Boil the potatoes in salted water for 10–15 minutes, until tender. Drain, season and mash well.
Place the cooked mince in a large ovenproof dish and top with the mash. Bake for 20 minutes.
Divide the pie between warmed serving plates.
Vegan chocolate chilli with cornbread
This recipe is a tasty take on a chilli, with dark chocolate giving it a depth of flavour and adding an air of intrigue to the dish
Servings6
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 50 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
For the chocolate chilli:
4 garlic cloves
2 medium leeks
2 red peppers
1 whole fresh chilli or ½ tsp ground chilli
1 courgette
2 tbsp oil
1 tbsp cumin seeds
2½ tsp salt
1 tin of kidney beans
2 tins of chopped tomatoes
100g tomato purée
1 tbsp ground coriander
1 tbsp ground cumin
½ tsp smoked paprika
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
small bunch of fresh coriander (20g)
juice of ½ a lime
50g vegan dark chocolate
For the cornbread:
1 tbsp ground flax seeds
3 tbsp water
130g fine polenta
85g buckwheat flour/rice flour
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
80ml agave syrup
90ml rice milk
60ml rapeseed oil
To assemble:
100g baby spinach
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.
Peel and finely chop the garlic. Slice the leeks into rounds, including the green tops. Deseed the peppers and, if using fresh chilli, deseed and finely slice it lengthways. Chop the courgette into bite-size pieces.
Heat the oil in a big saucepan and fry the leeks and garlic on a medium heat for five minutes, stirring regularly to make sure they don’t burn. Add the courgette and peppers along with the chilli, whole cumin seeds and salt, and fry for a further five minutes.
Drain the kidney beans and rinse thoroughly. Add to the pan together with the tinned tomatoes, tomato purée, ground coriander, ground cumin, paprika and black pepper. Turn the heat up to high and bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer, add the chocolate and leave to simmer for a further 10 minutes.
Finely chop the fresh coriander and mix it into the chilli with the lime juice. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.
To make the cornbread, first mix the ground flax and water together in a small bowl to make ‘flax eggs’. Leave to sit for 10 minutes.
Mix the rest of the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, mix all the wet ingredients, then add the ‘flax eggs’ and stir in. Add the wet mix to the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly until they form a dough.
Put the chilli into a shallow pie dish (or an approximately 25cm quiche dish), spreading it evenly. Cover the chilli with the spinach leaves. Top it off with the cornbread dough, then put into the preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes.
Serve with a green salad and coconut yoghurt.
Nicola Halloran’s vegan banoffee pie
“My aim is to show that you can have it all when it comes to finding a balance". Nicola Halloran from The Wonky Spatula shares her favourite dessert recipe
Servings8
Preparation Time 1 hours 15 mins
Total Time 1 hours 15 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
2 x 400g tins full-fat coconut milk, refrigerated for 6–8 hours
400g raw cashew nuts
1 tbsp melted coconut oil
1 tbsp solid coconut oil
6-8 pecans
2 cups of dates
¼ cup + 1 tbsp agave syrup
½ tsp ground cinnamon
1 square of 85% dark chocolate
2–3 ripe bananas
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Place the cashews on a baking tray and toast for 6–8 minutes, until they begin to go golden brown. Soak the dates in hot water and set them aside to soften. Place the cashews in the food processor and blend until you have a flour-like mixture.
Add 1 tbsp of melted coconut oil and ¼ cup of agave syrup to the cashew flour and blend until the mixture is combined.
Line an 8˝ cake tin with parchment. Add the mixture to the tin and smooth out with a flat spoon or small rolling pin; place in the fridge while you prepare the caramel.
Remove the stones from the dates and add them to the food processor along with about 100ml of the water they were soaking in.
Blend until the mixture looks like smooth caramel, then add the cinnamon, 1 tbsp of solid coconut oil and 1 tbsp of agave syrup and blend again. When all the ingredients have combined, add the pecans and blend until smooth.
Remove the base from the fridge and add the caramel; refrigerate for 1–2 hours or until set.
Carefully remove the coconut milk from the fridge and open the cans. The milk should have solidified at the top – scoop out the thick ‘cream’ and discard the water from the bottom. Whip the coconut cream until ripples begin to appear on the surface.
Remove the base from the fridge and layer the caramel with slices of banana. Transfer the pie onto a serving plate and smooth the cream over the banana. Grate the chocolate and sprinkle it on top.