Wine with Leslie: High-altitude wines that are well worth a try

We are now into October and most of the northern hemisphere’s grapes are picked, except for a few at altitude — perhaps the solution to our warming wine regions.

Wine from grapes grown at altitude is getting much more attention than they were 20 years ago.

Vineyards at altitude will likely be much better suited to our changing climate as they can offer cool nights to help grapes retain their acidity as well as better ventilation and drainage for the plants themselves. Our warming climate has led to larger, more consistent yields in places like Aosta and the Mosel. German producers from cool regions no longer have to send one in three vintages to be made into sekt because their grapes didn’t ripen.

This week: A selection of wines that have benefited from altitude, but perhaps not regions that spring to mind. I recommend two from Lebanon whose vines are all grown at altitude, and remember their economy still needs our support. I’ve mentioned the excellent Château Ksara and Château Musar from the Bekaa (1,000-3,000m) before, but never a wine from the Batroun Mountains whose vineyards surround the coastal city of Batround in northern Lebanon. Batroun was founded by the Phoenicians and is mentioned as far back as 1400 BC, making it one of the oldest cities in the world.

Lebanon’s wines are usually a blend of Bordeaux and Rhône grapes which sounds jarring at first, but remember that it was common to beef up 19th century Bordeaux with a bit of Côtes du Rhône — Château Palmer still makes such a blend called “Historical XIXth Century”. I sometimes wonder if Lebanon’s wines are what Bordeaux used to taste like 100 years ago.

The other selections are from Spain where garnacha and tempranillo always taste better from cooler sites. I should admit that the two Penedès wines are not from high-altitude sites but both have delicious crunchy fruits — especially the Parés Baltà Garnatxa which has remarkable purity and is a producer that I need to investigate further.

Wine Under €15

Specially Selected Lebanese Red 2020

Specially Selected Lebanese Red 2020, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon — €10.95

Stockist: Aldi

This featured here last year and is now back in larger quantities if you missed out. The Bekaa (or Beqaa) grows 90% of Lebanon’s wine at altitude with a mix of French varieties — mature fruit aromas with a hit of cedar and spice — savoury red and black fruits on the palate and not a little elegance. Bargain.

Mesta Organic Garnacha





Mesta Organic Garnacha, Uclés, Spain — €13.99

Stockists: Mortons Galway & Dublin; Browns Vineyard; Roundwood Stores; Brindle; www.theallotment.ie

This juicy fruit-driven garnacha is from high-altitude vineyards in Cuencha-LaMancha just over an hour south-east of Madrid. Made in part by two MWs seeking to put a modern spin on traditional varieties and winemaking. Red and black fruit aromas, soft and fleshy and with a pleasing cherry tang on the finish. An organic bargain.

Merinas Organic Tempranillo





Merinas Organic Tempranillo, Uclés, Spain — €12-13.00

Stockists: Bradleys, 1601 Kinsale, Drink Store, Independents, Corkscrew, www.siyps.com

From the same producer as above — Peninsula-Vinicultores/Bodegas-Fontanes in Uclés in Central Spain, and once again made from grapes grown organically at some altitude (700-900m). Bright red berries with black cherry and cranberry and a noticeably herb-tinged, fruit-forward finish and with pleasing texture and some crunch.

Wine Over €15

Castilla de Perelada, Només Garnaxta Blanca

Castilla de Perelada, Només Garnaxta Blanca, Spain — €19.95

Stockists: Bradleys; Blackrock Cellar; Pete’s Provisions; Barnhill Stores; McEnteees; Emilies; Wine Pair; www.boutiquewines.ie

Perhaps best known as a Cava producer this solid winery in Catalonia also has some excellent still wines. Delightful aromas of jasmine and acacia flowers, textured creamy lemon flavours on the palate with a touch of anise and pear, layered and nicely complex. Also watch for “Touch of Rosé” organic Cava.

Ixsir Grande Reserve Red 2014

Ixsir Grande Reserve Red 2014, Batroun Mountains, Lebanon — €39.95

Stockist: Whelehans Wines; whelehanswines.ie

Exclusive to Whelehans Ixsir makes organic wines in the mountains around the ancient Mediterranean city of Batroun. Mature fruits with cooked plum aromas and a hint of earth and leaf — savoury and elegant, with soft berries and pleasing dark fruits and crunchy apple skins on the finish. Ixsir Altitudes red (€25) is also excellent.

Parés Baltà ‘Hisenda Miret’ Garnatxa 2019

Parés Baltà ‘Hisenda Miret’ Garnatxa 2019, Penedés, Spain — €34.95

Stockists: Mitchell & Son; mitchellandson.com

A microcuvée biodynamic wine from old vines on the Cal Miret estate and a pet project of the estate winemakers María Elena and Marta who green harvest the vines to add intensity. Bright dark cherry colour, ripe berry fruits with a touch of spice and chocolate — generous and lush on the palate but with grip and freshness. Simply gorgeous.

Spirit of the Week

Tipperary ‘The Big Field’ Poitín

Tipperary ‘The Big Field’ Poitín, 47% ABV, 70cl — €45.00

Stockist: Celtic Whiskey Shop: www.celticwhiskeyshop.com

In 1661 Parliament banned Poitín and began taxing alcohol: hence the name of one Ireland’s best bars — 1661 on Green St in Dublin. 1661 specialises in Poitín cocktails from the likes of Bán, Micil and of course Tipperary and launched some brilliant new cocktails last month. 1661 treat Poitín seriously and so should we — try neat or use as a white whiskey in cocktails.

From 50-50 malted and unmalted Spring Barley grown and distilled on Ballindoney Farm near Clonmel. The Big Field is grassy and barley forward — sweet hay and barley sugar hit first followed by spice and pepper and a pleasing salty, smoky tang on the finish. It’s wonderful.