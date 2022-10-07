Wine with Leslie: High-altitude wines that are well worth a try

We are now into October and most of the northern hemisphere’s grapes are picked, except for a few at altitude — perhaps the solution to our warming wine regions.
In 1661 Parliament banned Poitín and began taxing alcohol: hence the name of one Ireland’s best bars — 1661 on Green St in Dublin. 1661 specialises in Poitín cocktails from the likes of Bán, Micil and of course Tipperary and launched some brilliant new cocktails last month. 1661 treat Poitín seriously and so should we — try neat or use as a white whiskey in cocktails.
From 50-50 malted and unmalted Spring Barley grown and distilled on Ballindoney Farm near Clonmel. The Big Field is grassy and barley forward — sweet hay and barley sugar hit first followed by spice and pepper and a pleasing salty, smoky tang on the finish. It’s wonderful.