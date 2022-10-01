Darina Allen: Making the most of apple season’s harvest bounty

We're bang in the middle of the Irish apple season and for some varieties, it’s a bumper season - we’ve got so many, we can scarcely cope.

There are big baskets brimming with apples in the hall of the cookery school with a sign saying ‘Delicious Home-grown Apples - Help Yourself’. So many different old-fashioned varieties, never to be found in a supermarket – Strippy, Irish Pitcher, Egremont Russet, Ard Cairn Russet, Pig’s Snout, Pitmaston Pineapple, Ballinora Pippen. We make every effort to pick up all the windfalls.

If like me you can’t bear to see the apples rotting on the ground, how about some ideas for using up a glut? You’ll want to share some with your friends and if you have a Ukrainian refuge close by, a basket, brimming with apples will be warmly welcomed and you can share recipes, maybe discover the secret of a favourite Ukrainian apple tart. So where to start?

You can juice, purée, pickle, dry, and make jams, jellies, chutneys and pies.

Let’s start with juice. Homemade apple juice is infinitely tastier than any commercial variety. You’ll need a juicer (juice extractor). If you fancy making cider, maybe invest in a traditional apple press and share with friends. Freshly pressed juice will keep for a day or two in the fridge in dark sterilised bottles or it can be frozen. We use recycled litre milk containers. Don’t fill completely to allow for expansion during freezing. They’ll stack neatly in a freezer. Alternatively, pasteurise the juice though it will lose its fresh flavour and many nutrients.

Dried apple slices make a terrific nibble. Kids love them and one or two instead of chocolate are great when hankering for something sweet. Choose dessert apples, don’t bother to peel them. Just core and slice thinly. Dip in a solution of freshly squeezed lemon juice, water and maybe a little honey to stop them oxidising.

Lay dipped slices in a single layer on a wire rack over a baking tray. Pop in a fan oven at the lowest heat, fan 50˚C or not higher than 100˚C in an ordinary oven. Flip after an hour and continue until dry. Store in cellophane bags.

Alternatively, use a dehydrator (available from Nisbets, Lakeland or Amazon), a brilliant bit of kitchen kit that can be used for drying everything from rose petals to orange or pineapple slices, mushrooms, and jerky. It may also be worth trawling through eBay for a second-hand bargain.

To make apple leather, just spread a thin layer of not-too-sweet apple purée onto a baking sheet lined with parchment. Cook as above in a fan oven at the lowest temperature or no higher than 80˚C. I do mine in the coolest oven of my ancient Aga. Leave it overnight and it will peel easily off the parchment. The next day, roll it up in parchment and store in an airtight tin - another irresistible nibble.

Stewed apple or apple purée is a brilliant standby and can be used in myriad different ways. Icy-cold stewed apples with a dribble of Jersey cream, brings childhood memories whooshing back and who doesn’t love stewed apples or baked apples and custard? Make delicious, puréed apple sauce and freeze in small containers to serve with roast duck or a pork chop.

And don’t forget apple jelly (recipe in my column of September 10), a brilliant way to use up every last windfall apple and whatever wild berries (elderberries, sloes, haws, blackberries, japonica, medlars etc) you can find. Try not to waste a single bit of nature’s bounty. My Forgotten Skills (Kyle) book has lots more recipes and suggestions

Bramley Apple and Rosemary Pan Cake recipe by:Darina Allen Try this combination of apple and fresh rosemary, I think you’ll love it … you could add a little chopped rosemary to the softly whipped cream to for extra oomph. Servings 12 Preparation Time  30 mins Cooking Time  60 mins Total Time  1 hours 30 mins Course  Dessert Cuisine  European Ingredients 150g (5oz) sugar

75ml (3fl oz) water

600g (1 1/4lbs) Bramley apples, peeled, cored and sliced into 7mm (1/3 inch) slices

150g (5oz) soft butter

175g (6oz) sugar

200g (7oz) self-raising flour

generous pinch of salt

3 eggs, free-range and organic

1-2 tbsp milk

1 tbsp rosemary, finely chopped

1 x 25cm (10 inch) stainless-steel sauté pan or a cast iron frying pan Method Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3. Put the sugar and water into the pan. Stir over a medium heat until the sugar dissolves, then cook without stirring until the sugar caramelizes to golden brown (if the caramel is not dark enough the tart will be too sweet). Meanwhile arrange the peeled and sliced apples in a pretty pattern over the caramel…. Careful not to burn your fingertips… Use a fork to place the apples so as not to touch the caramel. Put the butter, sugar, flour and salt into the bowl of a food processor. Whizz for a second or two, add the eggs and stop as soon as the mixture comes together, add the chopped rosemary and whizz for a second. Add milk to soften the mixture. Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 40-45 minutes. The centre should be firm to the touch and the edges slightly shrunk from the sides of the pan. Allow to rest in the pan for 5-10 minutes before turning out. Serve with crème fraiche or softly whipped cream and soft brown sugar….

Bramley Apple and Sweet Geranium Sauce recipe by:Darina Allen The secret of really good apple sauce is to use a heavy-based saucepan and very little water. The apples should break down into a fluff during the cooking. Servings 1 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  40 mins Course  Dessert Cuisine  European Ingredients 450g (1lb) cooking apples, (Bramley Seedling)

1-2 dessertspoons water

50g (2oz) sugar approx. depending on tartness of the apples

2-4 sweet geranium leaves Method Peel, quarter and core the apples, cut pieces in two and put in a small stainless steel or cast-iron saucepan, with the sugar, water and sweet geranium, cover and put over a low heat, as soon as the apple has broken down, stir and taste for sweetness.

Apple Tarte Tatin recipe by:Darina Allen The Tatin sisters ran a restaurant at Lamotte-Beuvron in Sologne at the beginning of the century. They created this tart, some say accidentally, but however it came about it is a triumph - soft, buttery caramelised apples (or indeed you can also use pears Servings 6 Preparation Time  20 mins Cooking Time  60 mins Total Time  1 hours 20 mins Course  Dessert Cuisine  French Ingredients 1.24kg (2 3/4lbs) approx. Golden Delicious, Cox’s Orange Pippin or Bramley Seedling cooking apples

175g (6oz) puff pastry or rich sweet shortcrust pastry

110g (4oz) unsalted butter

210g (7 1/2oz) castor sugar

a heavy 20.5cm (8 inch) tatin mould or copper or stainless-steel sauté pan with low sides Method First, roll out the pastry into a round slightly larger than the saucepan. Prick it all over with a fork and chill until needed. Peel, halve and core the apples. Melt the butter in the saucepan, add the sugar and cook over a medium heat until it turns golden – fudge colour. Put the apple halves in upright, packing them in very tightly side by side. Replace the pan on a low heat and cook until the sugar and juice are a dark caramel colour. Hold your nerve otherwise it will be too pale. Put into a hot oven for approx. 15 minutes. Cover the apples with the pastry and tuck in the edges. Put the saucepan into the fully preheated oven until the pastry is cooked and the apples are soft, 25-30 minutes approx. For puff pastry reduce the temperature to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 after 10 minutes. Take out of the oven and rest for 5-10 minutes or longer if you like. Put a plate over the top of the saucepan and flip the tart on to a serving plate. (Watch out - this is a rather tricky operation because the hot caramel and juice can ooze out). Reshape the tart if necessary and serve warm with softly whipped cream.

Hot Tips

Apple Trees

If you don't have an apple tree, plan to plant at least one cooker and one eater in November. It will bring you so much joy - blossom in May, apples in late summer and autumn and maybe some windfalls to have fun with.

