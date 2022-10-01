Michelle Darmody: Comfy, sweet treats with end-of-summer fruits

As the evenings close in it is time for warm and hearty bakes. If I am roasting a dinner, I very often make a sweet treat that will double the use of the warm oven. These desserts can be popped in before the dinner is finished, they are not as delicate as a sponge or meringue so an oven door opening, and closing will not affect the delicious results.

Roasting or baking fruit is a great way to use up the end of summer glut. Apples are particularly abundant this year and are lovely sliced, tossed in some honey, spices and butter and roasted until soft. I often eat them cold the next day chopped into a bowl of porridge or served with some natural yoghurt and toasted nuts. Poached pears with mascarpone and sweet seed crunch recipe by:Michelle Darmody A sweet treat to make the most of a summer staple Servings 4 Preparation Time  15 mins Cooking Time  55 mins Total Time  1 hours 10 mins Course  Dessert Cuisine  European Ingredients the zest and juice of 2 oranges

750ml white wine

220g golden caster sugar

6 small pears, peeled

3 tsp honey

2 tsp light olive oil

30g of mixed seeds

250g mascarpone cheese

1 tsp ground cinnamon Method Mix the orange juice, the zest, wine and sugar together and place over a low heat in a heavy-based saucepan. Allow the sugar to dissolve. Place the pears into an ovenproof dish and pour the hot sugar syrup over them. Allow to bubble away gently in the oven for about 45 minutes, until the pears have softened but still hold their shape. You can spoon the liquid over them a few times as they bake if you wish. To make the seed crunch mix the oil and 2 tsp of honey and coat the seeds in the mixture. Spread onto a baking tray and bake at 180 degrees for about ten minutes. Set aside to cool. Stir the mascarpone with 1 tsp of honey and the cinnamon and serve with the pears and some crunch sprinkled on top. Sugared plums and vanilla crème fraiche You'll be away with the fairies with this rich autumnal treat! Servings 4 Preparation Time  20 mins Cooking Time  20 mins Total Time  40 mins Course  Dessert Cuisine  European Ingredients a small knob butter

1 egg white, whisked to stiff peak

6 plums, halved and stones removed

90g golden caster sugar

200g crème fraiche

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp honey

a handful of pistachio nuts, chopped Method Preheat your oven to 180°C and grease a large ovenproof dish with the knob of butter. Bush the plums with the egg white and then roll them in the caster sugar to coat them. Place onto the prepared ovenproof dish. Bake for about 20 minutes or until the plumbs are soft all the way through. Whisk the crème fraiche with the vanilla and honey. Serve the plums warm with the crème fraiche and a sprinkling of the nuts. Read More Michelle Darmody: Sharing the joy of baking with our children