Chef behind beloved Ali’s Kitchen joins food team at Sketch with new brunch menu

One of Cork’s newest cocktail bars is celebrating its first birthday and it has unveiled a new head chef to mark the occasion.

Sketch, set within the iconic Imperial Hotel on South Mall, was recently voted as one of the top cocktail bars in the city and it is launching a new brunch menu to celebrate one year since its opening.

Ali’s Kitchen, which closed its door earlier this year, was a popular brunch spot among Cork foodies so it seems appropriate that Sketch’s new brunch menu is created by the talent behind that kitchen, Ali Honour.

Ali Honour outside Sketch

The Imperial team is excited that Ms Honour is joining as their new executive head chef, with general manager Bastien Peyraud detailing how it is another step in the hotel’s new direction.

“I think the appointment of Ali to the Executive Head Chef role will bring a lot of passion, creativity, and flavour to the table,” he says.

“We want to become known for heartfelt food in the heart of the city and this is exactly what Ali creates, so we are very excited to announce her appointment.

“Our new food direction will include more homemade comfort foods packed with flavour, which modern diners crave when eating out, while still maintaining the style and sophistication you would expect from a luxury boutique hotel.”

Dishes from the Sketch brunch menu

The bar’s new brunch menu will include some tasty treats and savoury bites, as well as an exciting local twist on a classic sandwich with the Cork Monsieur Toastie, packed with O’Connell's baked ham, bechamel and gruyere.

The new menu will be showcased next week with two special events. There will be live music during brunch on Saturday, October 8 from 12pm to 4pm, featuring Cork pop singer Aine Carroll, a contestant on season 5 of The Voice UK.

A ‘Stretch at Sketch’ yoga brunch will take place on Sunday 9th at 11am. A 45-minute yoga class with yogi Val from Soul Retreats Cork will take place before a three-course brunch menu at Sketch. Tickets cost €59. Both events event can be booked here.