Darina Allen: Delicious recipes from the Ballymaloe dessert trolley 

The Sweet Trolley has been a tradition at Ballymaloe House ever since Myrtle and Ivan Allen opened the doors of their country house on a farm in East Cork in 1964.
- Ballymaloe Desserts by JR Ryall is published by Phaidon
Lemon Meringue Roulade
If you feel like going one step further, spoon the pulp of a few passion fruits over the lemon curd before rolling the roulade
Servings8
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- For the meringue:
4 large egg whites
225g (8oz) caster sugar
finely grated zest of 1 large unwaxed lemon
icing sugar, for sprinkling
For the filling and decoration:
300ml (10fl oz) whipped cream
4 tablespoons Lemon Curd
crystallized lemon zest, to garnish
12 crystallized lemon verbena leaves
2 blue cornflower heads, separated into flowers
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Line a low-sided 20 × 30cm (8 × 12 inch) rectangular pan with baking paper.
To make the meringue: Check that the bowl of your electric mixer is dry, spotlessly clean and free from grease. Place the egg whites and sugar into the bowl and whisk until the mixture forms stiff peaks, about 10 minutes.
Add the lemon zest to the meringue and gently fold through. Once the zest has been added to the meringue it will begin to wilt, so quickly spread the meringue in an even layer on the lined pan and place in the oven. Bake for 20 minutes. Allow to cool and lightly sprinkle the top with icing sugar.
To fill and decorate: Invert the meringue, still in the pan, onto a sheet of baking paper so the crisp top of the meringue faces down. Remove the pan and carefully peel off the baking paper. Position the meringue so the long side is facing you.
Spread three quarters of the whipped cream over the meringue, leaving a 2cm (1 inch) edge on the long side furthest away from you. Spoon the lemon curd in a line down the length of the cream.
Using the tip of a palette knife, spread the curd over the cream in a rippled effect. Starting at the long side nearest you, and using the baking paper to assist, carefully roll the meringue into a log.
Unwrap the roulade and transfer to a long serving plate.
Pipe the remaining cream on the top and decorate with the crystallized lemon zest, crystallized lemon verbena and individual cornflowers.
Lemon Curd
This Lemon curd can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Servings8
Preparation Time 3 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 13 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
To make 300ml:
1 large egg yolk
2 large eggs
55g (2oz) butter
110g (4oz) caster sugar
finely grated zest and juice of 2 large lemons
Method
In a small bowl, beat the egg yolk with the whole eggs to combine, and then set to one side.
Melt the butter in a small, heavy, non- corrodible pan on a low heat. Add the sugar and lemon zest and juice to the pan followed by the beaten eggs.
Stir the mixture constantly with a whisk as it cooks on a low– medium heat.
Once the mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, remove the pan from the heat.
If you want to use a thermometer to monitor the temperature as the curd is cooking, it is ready when it reaches 82°C/180°F.
Pass the lemon mixture through a fine sieve to remove the lemon zest (at this point the zest has done its work and infused the mixture with its fragrant oil).
Store in a sterilized airtight jar in the refrigerator.
Panna cotta with espresso jelly
This is a delicious variation on a classic panna cotta. Serve with wafer thin Langue de Chat biscuits for a special treat
Servings8
Preparation Time 2 hours 0 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 2 hours 10 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
600ml (1 pint) double (heavy) cream
50g (2oz) caster sugar
1 vanilla pods, split lengthways
2 gelatine leaves (or 2 tsp powdered gelatine)
cold water for soaking gelatine leaves (or 3 tbsp water if using powdered gelatine)
For the jelly:
Very strong hot coffee
45g (1½ oz) caster sugar
1¼ gelatine leaves (1¼ tsp powdered gelatine)
Method
First, make the jelly. Soak the gelatine leaves in cold water for a few minutes until soft. Meanwhile, place sugar in a measuring jug and add enough coffee until there is 200ml (7fl oz) in total, stir to dissolve. Squeeze excess water from the gelatine leaves, add to the hot coffee and stir to dissolve. Allow to cool to room temperature before using.
Put the cream into a heavy bottomed saucepan with the split vanilla pod and caster sugar.
Put on a low heat and bring to the shivery stage. Meanwhile, soak the gelatine leaves in cold water for a few minutes until soft. Squeeze excess water from the leaves, add to the hot cream mixture and stir to dissolve. Strain the mixture through a sieve to remove the vanilla pod (rinse the vanilla pod in warm water, allow to dry and save for later).
Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature before pouring into the pedestal bowl. To save time the hot cream mixture can be stirred over an ice bath to cool it faster. Place in the fridge and allow to set. Carefully spoon over the cooled, but not yet set, coffee jelly. Return to the fridge and allow to set.
Note: To make a more special version of this dessert the panna cotta can be layered in a glass bowl with the jelly. For a good result make 3 x espresso jelly recipe and set the panna cotta in 3 layers, each separated with a layer of the jelly. Each layer must be allowed to set completely before the next layer is poured over. The resulting dessert is both eye catching and delicious.
Almond tartlets with raspberries
A delicious afternoon treat with a cup of tea
Servings24
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
For the almond case:
110g (4oz) soft salted butter
110g (4oz) caster sugar
110g (4oz) ground almonds
To serve:
450g (1lb) raspberries
3 tbsp Redcurrant Jelly, for glazing (recipe on P48 in Ballymaloe Desserts)
300ml (10fl oz) whipped cream
sweet geranium leaves or fresh mint leaves, to garnish
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Place the butter in a bowl and cream well. Add the sugar and ground almonds and stir until everything is evenly combined. Don’t beat or over work the mixture.
Divide the mixture between two 17.5cm (7 inch) round pans or twenty-four shallow tartlet pans (I use two shallow, flat-bottom bun (muffin) pans that each have twelve wells).
Place the tarts in the oven and bake for about 25 minutes, until golden brown. Tartlets will take 10–15 minutes.
Remove from the oven and allow to slightly cool before popping out of the pan.
If the tarts or tartlets appear to be sticking to the pan, and break when you attempt to pop them out, put the pan back in the oven for a minute.
When it warms up, the case should pop out easily.
To serve: Arrange the raspberries over the surface of each tart or tartlet. Warm the redcurrant jelly in a small pan until it melts and gently brush over the fruit.
Take care that the glaze does not drip onto the case or you run the risk of it losing its nice crispness.
Fill a canvas piping bag, fitted with a small star tip, with the whipped cream and pipe around the edge of each tart or tartlet.
Garnish with sweet geranium or fresh mint leaves.
At last you can learn the secrets of the famous Ballymaloe Sweet Trolley with 'Ballymaloe Desserts', published by Phaidon this October. JR Ryall, Ballymaloe House Pastry Chef extraordinaire will share the magic at the cookery school on Tuesday, October 25, from 7-9pm. Course attendees will receive a copy of the new cookbook included in their pack personalised by chef and author JR.
A little reminder that the award-winning Food On The Edge is scheduled to take place in Airfield Estate, Dundrum in Dublin on October 17 and 18. The theme, Disruption and Regeneration.
There’s quite a line-up already — confirmed speakers to date include 30-year-old Rasmus Monk, of Copenhagen’s Alchemist Restaurant, recently named as OAD’s Best Restaurant in Europe 2021, Paolo Casagrande of Barcelona’s 3 Michelin star Lasarte, Calum Franklin ‘the pie king’ who heads up the popular The Pie Room in the Holborn Dining Room in London and Søren Ørbek Ledet co-owner and sommelier of 3 Michelin-star Geranium, Denmark.
Making a welcome return to Food on the Edge are authors, chefs and activists, food-educator Alice Zaslavsky, Jess Murphy of Kai Galway, social gastronomy disruptor Joshna Maharaj and thought-leader on food and cities Carolyn Steel.
Simon Rogan of L’Enclume will make his Food On The debut while Matt Orlando, of Copenhagen’s Amass and a Food On The Edge veteran, will also return.
St. James’s Church in Mallow will host a Harvest Thanksgiving from September 23 - 25. A celebration of local produce, music, arts and crafts including a Farmers’ Market and various market stalls, this is one not to be missed.