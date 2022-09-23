Wine with Leslie: Organic doesn’t have to mean pricey

In recent weeks I’ve been giving the supermarkets and big players such as O’Briens far too much attention so for the next month I’m going to focus on small importers where I can.
— €13.85
Stockists: Quay Co-Op Cork, Taste Castletownbere, Vintry, www.marypawlewines.com
The Verduzzo grape is native to Northern Italy and was first mentioned in 1409 but is rarely seen here. This has lively lemon-lime aromas with a hint of pear, fruity and zingy with a tiny hint of spritz, rounded and juicy on the palate with a crisp lively finish. This is a gem and is guaranteed to chase away any Autumn blues.
Stockists: O’Donovans, Vintry Rathgar, Lettercollum Kitchen, Connemara Hampers, www.marypawlewines.com
Osoti is one of the few bio-dynamic producers I’ve encountered from Rioja and despite being a Joven this shows pleasing depth. Fruit forward nose, cherry fruits, juicy and supple with a lively berry-focused palate and lots of texture and character. There is also an intriguing, textured and tasty, Tempranillo-Blanco/Sauvignon-Blanc blend.
Stockists: Organico, Quay Co-Op Cork, Urru Bandon, www.marypawlewines.com
A négocient project from the team behind Château de Bastet in the Southern Rhône — I’ve recommended their Teram a few times. The elephant represents strength and grace which is the aim behind the wine - ripe primary fruit flavours, supple and ripe with a delightful rounded palate and pleasing, lingering, dark fruits.
Albet i Noya were organic pioneers in Spain and use minimum intervention and minimum sulphur (just enough to ensure the wines are pristine and fresh tasting). A blend of Cab. Sauvignon, Grenache, Merlot, Tempranillo and Syrah with generous and juicy blackberry fruits and a touch of spice and tobacco on the finish.
Aglianico is the long-lived, high-quality red grape of Taurasi and Aglianico del Vulture (Campania & Basilicata respectively) but can also be found in pockets in Puglia. Aromatic, with leather and spice aromas mingling with dark cherries and chocolatejuicy and fruity with ripe cherry fruits and a delightfully fruit-driven, long finish.
Organic pioneers since the 1970’s and Biodynamic since 1996 Giboulot’s focus is on minimum intervention and allowing each plot to express its terroir. Pleasingly mature with delicate and remarkably pure red fruit flavours overlain with gorgeous complexities from cinnamon to forest floor to candied rose-petals to the finest black cherries. A stunning wine and worth every penny.
Blackwater Distillery has linked up with Aldi to produce a range of gins that will change with the seasons. First up was the Blood Orange and Pink Peppercorn which should still be availabledistinct pepper, juniper and citrus aromas creamy and soft at first but with a spicy orange peel finish.
Fruit of the Forest gin arrived on September 15 made with blackberry, blackcurrant and rosehipsthis too is juniper forward but dark fruits linger in in the background, berry fruits and citrus coat on the mid-palate with pepper and cinnamon on the finish. Try shaking with blackberries, lemon juice and sugar syrup to make a bramble.