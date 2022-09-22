Rainy day cooking: Try Nadiya Hussein's ultimate one-pot wonder tonight

After nine TV cookery series (and a new one out this November), seven recipe books, three children’s books, a novel and a memoir, Nadiya Hussein says: “I’m getting better at not being so self-deprecating and saying, ‘Absolutely, this is my career. This is what I’m really good at’.” The 37-year-old’s latest recipe collection (and accompanying BBC series), Nadiya’s Everyday Baking, is all about “celebrating the oven and saying, you know what, let the oven do all the work”.

That doesn’t just mean frosting-covered cakes, gooey brownies and biscuits: “Often when people think baking in the oven, they think just sweet treats – that’s not the case. Savoury bakes, dinners, midweek meals, lunches, you name it – you can pretty much do everything in the oven.”