Make mornings better with tasty tiramisu overnight oats for breakfast

Want to make your mornings more interesting? This overnight oats recipe only takes a few minutes to mix up and results in an indulgent dessert-like breakfast.
Tiramisu overnight oats is the latest recipe to go viral on TikTok and Giorgia’s video has been viewed almost 500,000 times.
It is a tasty treat and will improve a midweek morning.
Tiramisu overnight oats
Try this recipe from Giorgia (didi_eatss on TikTok) and enjoy dessert for breakfast
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 8 hours 0 mins
Total Time 8 hours 5 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
50g oats
5g chia seeds
15g chocolate protein powder
100ml milk of choice
Tablespoon instant coffee
100g yogurt
Cocoa powder
Cocoa nibs
Method
Mix oats, chia seeds, and protein powder.
Mix milk and instant coffee together and add to the dry ingediants, mixing well
Refrigerate overnight
Top with yogurt, cocoa powder, and cocoa nibs