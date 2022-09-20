Make mornings better with tasty tiramisu overnight oats for breakfast

Dessert for breakfast? Yes please
Tue, 20 Sep, 2022

Want to make your mornings more interesting? This overnight oats recipe only takes a few minutes to mix up and results in an indulgent dessert-like breakfast.

Tiramisu overnight oats is the latest recipe to go viral on TikTok and Giorgia’s video has been viewed almost 500,000 times.

It is a tasty treat and will improve a midweek morning.

Try this recipe from Giorgia (didi_eatss on TikTok) and enjoy dessert for breakfast

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

8 hours 0 mins

Total Time

8 hours 5 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 50g oats

  • 5g chia seeds

  • 15g chocolate protein powder

  • 100ml milk of choice

  • Tablespoon instant coffee

  • 100g yogurt

  • Cocoa powder

  • Cocoa nibs

Method

  1. Mix oats, chia seeds, and protein powder.

  2. Mix milk and instant coffee together and add to the dry ingediants, mixing well

  3. Refrigerate overnight

  4. Top with yogurt, cocoa powder, and cocoa nibs

Midweek meals: Five comforting dishes ready in 40 minutes or less

