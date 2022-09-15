This food festival is bringing free family-friendly workshops and events to Dublin

A family-friendly festival centred on making our diets more sustainable and local is happening this weekend at Dublin's Collin Barracks, as part of Dublin Climate Action Week.

Eat the Streets! is taking place this Saturday September 17, from 12 noon to 5pm at the National Museum of Ireland - Decorative Arts & History located in the historic building.

There will be free workshops for children and the young at heart, from composting, to pickling veg, to chopping like a chef and earning your knife licence.

Chefs will be on hand and ready to cook with you, and share their tips on climate action in the kitchen, and there'll also be a food-inspired treasure hunt that will take you through the halls of the museum.

After-Lunch Chats will see participants share ideas and talk about how food can be a solution to climate change, and there'll be food and fun for all, including yoga and a bike skills workshop.

Michelle Darmody: overseeing proceedings at Eat the Streets! festival in Dublin this Saturday

Irish Examiner baking columnist and festival organiser Michelle Darmody says: "Eat the Streets Festival! is a celebration of Dublin's rich food culture. By growing, cooking, creating and discovering the food around us we explore ways to create a vibrant and more sustainable future.

"There will be a host of free workshops, engaging talks, and plenty of information and ideas. So, come to the National Museum, Collins Barracks this Saturday and help us put down roots for a tastier tomorrow."

There are plenty of taster ideas available on Eat the Streets website: www.eatthestreets.ie