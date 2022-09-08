Heading to Croke Park to see Garth Brooks? Five late-night petrol stations for a pitstop

The time has finally come for Garth Brooks to take to the stage in Croke Park for his five stadium shows, kicking off on Friday evening.

With 400,000 fans expected at the Dublin venue over the coming days, and most hotels simply far too expensive, there will be many travelling from various parts of the country to see the country music star in the flesh.

If you’re planning on driving to Dublin and turning it into a bit of a road trip, here are the best late-night petrol stations perfect for a pitstop along the way.

Junction 14

This much-loved service station is a bit of a rite of passage for anyone travelling to Dublin for a concert or festival. Located conveniently on the M7 at Monasterevin, Co Kildare, Junction 14 is open 24 hours and has E-charging facilities, baby changing facilities, 24-hour W/C facilities and even a picnic area.

Food options include Supermac’s, which is open until midnight, Subway (open until 11pm), Chopped (until 8pm) and Zambrero (until 11pm) as well as Gino’s and Papa John’s Pizza.

Midway Foodcourt

On the M7/M8, Midway Food Court is just outside Portlaoise at Junction 17 and has plenty of food options, EV charging points as well as phone and laptop charging stations and free WIFI.

Burger King is open until 11pm while Subway and Freshii are open until 9pm for those who might fancy a sambo, salad, wrap or burrito bowl while Chopstix is also open until 9:30pm. The Bakewell is open from 6:30am to 6:30pm for anyone who may be on the road early either before or after the concert.

Birdhill

In North Tipperary, Applegreen Birdhill is a good midway point for those travelling further south or onto Limerick or Clare. This 24-hour service station has EV charging points as well as a drive-thru Burger King, which is open until 11pm and a Costa Coffee and Subway. The Bakewell is also now open until 3am.

Barack Obama Plaza

Another handy pitstop for those travelling to and from Dublin, the Barack Obama Plaza is on the M7 Dublin to Limerick motorway at Junction 23, which is just at the Tipperary/Offaly border.

It has a Supermac’s, Bewley’s coffee and Mac’s Place Deli as well as Spar and Circle K for refuelling. The service station also accepts fuel cards and has WIFI and charging points for phones or laptops.

Mallow N20 Plaza

And for those travelling to and from Cork, the Mallow N20 Plaza is a busy pitstop spot. This one is slightly smaller than the larger service stations but has everything you need to refuel including petrol pumps, Supermac’s, Supersubs, Papa John’s Pizza, Mac’s Place Deli and Bewley’s coffee.

Situated on the Limerick Road in Mallow, it also has a Spar, WIFI, toilets and wheelchair access.