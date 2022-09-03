Darina Allen: Fallback faithfuls to feed all the family

Family suppers have got a whole lot more complicated in recent times, particularly during term with a variety of extracurricular activities at random times. However few things are more comforting than knowing that there will be a kitchen supper waiting when you come home. The smell of roast chicken with gravy and lots of roast spuds and juicy apple tart makes your heart skip… Don’t forget to give the cook a big hug and a hand with the washing up.

Many households now have a couple of vegetarian or vegan teens, then throw in the extra challenge of allergies and intolerances… and what used to be a relatively simple and fun exercise can turn into a ‘nightmare’ not to mention the many children who are picky and finicky.

One devastated Mum told me recently that she’d almost lost the ‘will to live’ because of the hassle. One can see how people give up the battle and just give in to ready-made pizzas and burgers.

Let’s try to think of a few multipurpose ingredients and recipes that will be welcomed by virtually everyone.

So here are a few simple recipes that my children and grandchildren love.

Potatoes, super nutritious and boy, can you cook them in a million different ways: vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, a meal in themselves, a side or filler to bulk out a stew.

Mac & Cheese is another family favourite, neither gluten-free or dairy free but can be vegetarian. Equally, I like to add cubes of bacon or chorizo, maybe smoked mackerel or a bit of smoked salmon and lots of dill or parsley, the remains of a cooked chicken or roast and lots of fresh herbs… Here’s a recipe for dahl, kids seem to love spices nowadays so stock up your pantry – start with coriander and cumin, turmeric, chilli flakes then cardamom and you’ll probably have cloves anyhow for apple tarts.

Frozen Chicken in a Pot was born out of desperation. We’d invited all the family to Saturday for kitchen supper, we were running late so telephoned home to ask someone to slather the chicken with butter and chopped rosemary and pop it into the oven only to discover that they were still in the freezer - we’re now mid-afternoon – what to do?

I gave instructions to unwrap the bird, pop it into a deep saucepan with lots of chunks of onion and carrots, a few outside stalks of celery and a few sprigs of thyme and tarragon and a sprinkling of black peppercorns. Add a couple of inches of stock or failing that, water. Cover the pot, put it on medium heat, bring to the boil and simmer gently for about 1.5 - 2 hours or until the meat is tender and delicious and will virtually lift off the bones – the broth will be packed with flavour, continue on with the recipe and finish as you choose.

Pilaff rice – gorgeous with that chicken in a pot, is a doddle to make – It cooks itself and is much easier than risotto. Make it with vegetable or chicken broth and add whatever tasty bits you have to hand. Mind you the best pilaff is made with butter and has lots of grated cheese.

Faux Deep Pan Pizza is another gem and I’ll be amazed if it doesn’t become a go-to recipe in your home too, always greeted with whoops of delight.

You’ll love Clafoutis, another easy pudding, comforting and delicious… We make it year-round with whatever fruit is in season. This recipe from my One Pot Feeds All book is made with plums or damsons but I recently enjoyed a delicious version with blackcurrants at Inis Meáin Suites on Inis Meáin, cooked by one of my favourite chefs, Ruari de Blacam. Omit the cinnamon and add a tablespoon of Cassis or a scant teaspoon of pure vanilla extract instead… Remember the way to everyone’s heart is through their tummy and sitting down around the kitchen table, tucking into a yummy supper together is what memories are made of … so worth the effort.

Everyone's Favourite mac and cheese recipe by:Darina Allen Mac and cheese is simple fare but everyone loves it. Servings 6 Preparation Time  15 mins Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  45 mins Course  Main Ingredients 225g (8oz) macaroni or ditalini

50g (2oz) butter

150g (5oz) onion, finely chopped

50g (2oz) plain flour

850ml (scant 1 1/2 pints) boiling whole milk OR 700ml (1 1/4 pints) milk and 150ml (1/4 pint) pint cream

1/4 tsp Dijon or English mustard

1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley (optional)

225g (8oz) freshly grated mature Cheddar cheese or a mix of Cheddar, Gruyère and Parmesan

25g (1oz) freshly grated Cheddar or Parmesan cheese, for sprinkling on top (optional)

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Method Bring 3.4 litres (6 pints) water to the boil in a large saucepan and add 2 teaspoons of salt. Sprinkle in the macaroni and stir to make sure it doesn’t stick together. Cook according to the packet instructions until al dente. Drain well. Meanwhile, melt the butter over a gentle heat, add the chopped onion, stir to coat, cover and sweat over a gentle heat for 6–8 minutes until sweet and mellow. Add the flour and cook over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 1–2 minutes. Remove from the heat. Whisk the milk in gradually, season well with salt and pepper, then return to the boil, stirring constantly. Add the mustard, parsley, if using, and cheese. Add the well-drained macaroni and return to the boil. Season to taste and serve immediately. Alternatively, turn into a 1.2 litre(2 pint) pie dish and sprinkle the extra grated cheese over the top. Bake at 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for15–20 minutes.

Frozen Chicken in a Pot

Serves 8

A brilliant recipe born out of desperation! You’ll need a really flavourful chicken, use the very best organic bird you can find. We love to serve it with Tomato Fondue. Not just for an emergency, it can be prepared ahead and reheats well but do not add the liaison until just before serving. Two tablespoons of chopped tarragon and or a pan of sautéed mushrooms added to the sauce will make it even more special.

Ingredients:

A good free-range and organic chicken, can be frozen solid

2 kg approx 2-3 carrots, sliced into chunks

2-3 onions, quartered

A couple of sticks of celery

6 black peppercorns

a sprig of thyme, a few parsley stalks, a tiny bay leaf, and a sprig of tarragon if available

450-600ml approx. water or water and white wine mixed or light chicken stock

30g approx. roux

250-300ml light cream or creamy milk

For the liaison, an enrichment:

1 egg yolk

50ml cream

salt and freshly ground pepper

fresh watercress sprigs

To serve:

Pilaf Rice

Method:

Put the frozen chicken into a deep saucepan or casserole with the carrot, celery, onion, herbs and peppercorns. Add a teasp salt. Pour in water, water and wine, or stock, (¾ stock- ¼ wine). Cover and bring slowly to the boil and simmer either on top of the stove or in the oven for 1½-to 2 hours, When the bird is cooked, remove from the casserole. The meat should lift easily from the bone.

Strain and de-grease the cooking liquid and return to the casserole. Discard the vegetables: they have already given their flavour to the cooking liquid. Reduce the liquid in a wide uncovered casserole for a 5-10 minutes until the flavour is concentrated.

Meanwhile make the pilaff rice.

Add cream, return to the boil and reduce again; thicken to a light coating consistency with a little roux. Taste, add salt, correct the seasoning.

Skin the chicken and carve the flesh into bite-sized pieces; add to the sauce and allow to heat through and bubble (the dish may be prepared ahead to this point).

Finally, just before serving mix the egg yolk and cream to make a liaison. Add some of the hot sauce to the liaison then carefully stir into the chicken mixture. Taste, correct the seasoning. Stir well but do not allow to boil further or the sauce will curdle.

Serve with a simple Pilaff Rice. Turn the pilaff into a wide hot serving dish, top with the chicken pilaff. Scatter with flat parsley and serve.

Alternatively, serve the pilaff rice separately.

Pilaf Rice

Although a risotto can be made in 20 minutes it really entails 20 minutes of pretty constant stirring which makes it feel rather laboursome. A pilaff on the other hand looks after itself once the initial cooking is underway. Pilaff is super versatile - serve it as a staple or add whatever tasty bits you have to hand.

Serves 8

Ingredients:

25g butter

2 tbsp finely chopped onion or shallot

400g long-grain rice (preferably Basmati)

975ml well-flavoured homemade chicken stock

salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tbsp freshly chopped herbs eg. parsley, thyme, chives: optional

Method:

Melt the butter in a casserole, add the finely chopped onion and sweat for 2-3 minutes.

Add the rice and toss for a minute or two, just long enough for the grains to change colour. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper, add the chicken stock, cover and bring to the boil.

Reduce the heat to a minimum and then simmer on top of the stove or in the oven 160C/325F/Gas Mark 3 for 10 minutes approx. By then the rice should be just cooked and all the water absorbed. Just before serving stir in the fresh herbs if using.

Note: Basmati rice cooks quite quickly; other types of rice may take up to 15 minutes.

Roux:

110g (4oz/1 stick) butter

110g (4oz/1 cup) flour

Melt the butter and cook the flour in it for 2 minutes on a low heat, stirring occasionally. Use as required. Roux can be stored in a cool place and used as required or it can be made up on the spot if preferred. It will keep at least a fortnight in a refrigerator.

Pizza: these recipes are an easy slice of comfort-food heaven

Faux Deep Pan Pizza

Can’t tell you how many times this soda bread pizza base has come to the rescue when I need to whip up a dish of something filling and delicious in jig time. Could be as simple as this with a topping of grated mature Cheddar cheese with a few spring onions.

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

450g flour

1 level tsp bread soda (Bicarbonate of Soda/Baking Soda)

1 level tsp salt

375 - 400ml buttermilk to mix

extra virgin olive oil

75g spring onions – white and green, thinly sliced at an angle

175g grated mature Cheddar cheese

12 black Kalamata olives (optional)

drizzle of extra virgin olive oil flaky sea salt

1 roasting tin 31 x 23cm x 5cm

Method:

First fully preheat the oven to 230°C/Gas Mark 8.

Sieve the dry ingredients into a large wide bowl. Make a well in the centre. Pour the milk in all at once. Using one hand, mix in the flour from the sides of the bowl, adding more milk if necessary. The dough should be softish, not too wet and sticky. When it all comes together, turn it out onto a floured board, knead lightly for a few seconds, tidy it up and flip over.

Brush the tin with olive oil. Roll the dough into a rectangle just large enough to fit the tin. Sprinkle evenly with chopped spring onion and then grated Cheddar. Stud with olives (optional). Season with flaky sea salt. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Then reduce the temperature to 200C for 20-25 minutes or until just cooked. The cheese should be bubbly and golden on top. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Cut into squares and served with drinks or with a steaming bowl of soup.

Soda Bread Deep Pan Pizza

The idea to use Soda Bread as a base for a pizza was born out of desperation one day when I needed to whip up a dish of something filling and delicious in no time at all for a few hungry lads. It can be as simple as a topping of grated mature Cheddar cheese and scallions or well-seasoned cherry tomatoes, a few basil leaves and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. This recipe is taken from my ‘One Pot Feeds All’ published by Kyle Books.

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

450g (1lb) plain white flour, plus extra for kneading and rolling

1 level tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 level tsp sea salt

375–400ml (13-14fl oz) buttermilk

For the topping:

extra virgin olive oil, for brushing

1/2 - 1 tbsp chopped rosemary

50g (2oz) pepperoni or chorizo, diced into 5mm (1/4 inch)

350g (12oz) Tomato Fondue (see recipe) or chopped fresh or tinned tomatoes mixed with seasoning/spices

8 bocconcini, halved

15g (1/2oz) Parmesan cheese, grated

lots of snipped flat-leaf parsley

Method:

Fully preheat the oven to 230°C/450°F/Gas Mark 8.

Sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre. Pour in 375ml (13fl oz) of the buttermilk and, using one hand, mix in the flour from the sides of the bowl. Mix to a softish, not too wet and sticky consistency, adding more buttermilk if necessary. When it all comes together, turn out the dough onto a floured board, knead lightly for a few seconds, tidy it up and flip it over.

Brush a roasting tin, approx. 31 x 23 x 5cm (12 x 9 x 2 inch), with olive oil. Roll out the dough lightly to fit the tin and sprinkle with rosemary. Scatter the diced chorizo evenly over the surface. Spread a layer of tomato fondue over the chorizo and arrange some halved bocconcini on top. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan.

Transfer the tray to the fully preheated oven on a low rack and bake for an initial 15 minutes. Then reduce the heat to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 and bake for a further 20–25 minutes or until the dough is cooked and it's golden and bubbly on top.

Sprinkle with the parsley sprigs and serve with a good green salad.

Other tasty toppings:

’Nduja and Bocconcini Follow the main recipe, omitting the rosemary and replacing the chorizo with 100g (31/2oz) ‘nduja mixed with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, to make it easier to spread. Sprinkle with fresh marjoram to serve.

Pesto and Parmesan

Follow the main recipe, omit the rosemary and chorizo and replace the tomato fondue with 3 tablespoons of loose basil or wild garlic pesto. Top with 110–150g (4-5oz) grated mozzarella or 110–150g (4-5oz) soft goat’s cheese and 15g (1/2oz) grated Parmesan.

Tapenade and Soft Goat’s Cheese

Follow the main recipe, omitting the rosemary and chorizo and replacing the tomato fondue with 3 tablespoons of tapenade, and the mozzarella with 110–150g (4-5oz) blobs of soft goat’s cheese.

Cheddar Cheese and Spring Onion

Follow the main recipe, omitting the chorizo and replacing the rosemary with 4 tablespoons of sliced spring onions and the Parmesan with 100g (3 1/2oz) grated mature Cheddar cheese.

Plum or Damson Clafoutis recipe by:Darina Allen Clafoutis is a sort of fluffy custard, a base for whatever seasonal fruit you can lay your hands on. Servings 8 Preparation Time  15 mins Cooking Time  50 mins Total Time  1 hours 5 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 8 - 15g softened butter, for greasing

5 organic, free-range eggs

100g caster sugar

75g plain white flour

115ml double cream

420ml whole milk

½ tsp ground cinnamon or ½ tsp pure vanilla extract

750g Mirabelle plums or damsons or cherries, peaches, nectarines or greengages, in season

25g pistachio nuts, coarsely chopped or flaked almonds

icing or caster sugar, to sprinkle

softly whipped cream, to serve Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4 and grease a 28cm round baking dish or similar with softened butter. Whisk the eggs with the caster sugar in a mixing bowl. Sift in the flour, pour in the cream and milk, and add the cinnamon or vanilla extract. Whisk together to form a smooth batter with no lumps. Pour half the batter into the buttered dish. Scatter the Mirabelle plums or damsons on top. (I leave the stones in, but you could de-stone them if you wish. If using cherries or greengages, you can scatter them over whole, or stone them if you prefer; peaches or nectarines are best halved or quartered, depending on size.) Pour the remaining batter over the fruit. Bake for 30–40 minutes, and then scatter with the pistachios or flaked almonds and continue to cook for a further 10 minutes until the clafoutis is puffed up and the nuts are golden. Sprinkle with icing or caster sugar and serve with lots of softly whipped cream.

