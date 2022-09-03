Menu: GIY takes on the Waterford Harvest Festival

As is well known to regular readers, The Menu has a special grá for Waterford, both city and county, and has long championed its food and hospitality offering. The Harvest Festival has been a fixture in the city for a number of years but this year’s inspired move of handing over the programming of same to the very splendid GIY organisation, based in GROW HQ, on the outskirts of the town, will in all likelihood turn this annual local celebration into a food festival of genuinely national import, combining a celebration of finest Deise fare with a probing programme that addresses the iniquities of the current food production system, at the Food Done Right Talks Stage, with speakers assembled including some of the country’s most esteemed food writers, chefs, activists, journalists, and business people.
The vast Junior GIYer’s area takes over Broad Street, with Muireann Ní Chíobháin co-author of the GIY Know it Allmanac, seed sowing, bug bingo, an art area, and the Nore Valley Mobile Farm.
The Menu is especially delighted to hear the first Waterford Honey Show is set to take place during Harvest Festival, hosted at venues across the city by the East Waterford BeeKeepers’ Association, in a region where more than 1,000 local beekeepers produce some superb honey, and with ambitious plans to attract international competitors and visitors in years to come, The Menu foresees this august apian assemblage becoming the country’s foremost honey event, competing in the Waterford Honey Championships for the new Waterford Honey Award, a perpetual cut glass trophy made locally.
And, to cap it all, there are myriad opportunities to put away some of the finest nosebag in the land from very splendid local food and drinks producers, including a giant Harvest Market, and a restaurant trail throughout the city, there is a full programme of family fun, entertainment and live music, with a Harvest Market in the centre of town on Saturday and Sunday.
Part man, part gelato, The Menu believes there are few finer pleasures in life than to eat good gelato or ice cream while basking in the hot summer sun. Mind you, he also believes there are few finer pleasures than eating good gelato or ice cream in any season at all and, for that matter, at any time of the day or night and was delighted indeed to come across the much heralded Scúp gelato, produced by former Wexford hurler, Will Devereux and his mother Siobhan, their frozen edible emissaries making an extremely compelling case for a berth in The Menu’s cone.
Though fat-free, Mango & Passionfruit sorbet had a lovely smooth creamy texture and mouthfeel and bright, balanced tropical flavours, far too sweet and precisely sweet enough, according to The Menu’s comrade in the lab, La Daughter.
Hazelnut gelato is a good measure of Scúp’s base gelato, made with premium Irish milk and presented as unctuously creamy, rich and velvety on the palate, sweetened just nicely shy of too much, and sporting a balanced sweet strain of nutty, earthy hazelnut flavour. The Menu is also partial to frozen yoghurt concoctions for when a less sugared option is called for and Scúp Gelato Natural Yogurt is very hard to put down once sampled, creamy, light and sweet and bearing a lovely lemony, lactic tang that is extremely refreshing and quite addictive.