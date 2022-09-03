Menu: GIY takes on the Waterford Harvest Festival

Waterford Harvest Festival

As is well known to regular readers, The Menu has a special grá for Waterford, both city and county, and has long championed its food and hospitality offering. The Harvest Festival has been a fixture in the city for a number of years but this year’s inspired move of handing over the programming of same to the very splendid GIY organisation, based in GROW HQ, on the outskirts of the town, will in all likelihood turn this annual local celebration into a food festival of genuinely national import, combining a celebration of finest Deise fare with a probing programme that addresses the iniquities of the current food production system, at the Food Done Right Talks Stage, with speakers assembled including some of the country’s most esteemed food writers, chefs, activists, journalists, and business people.

The vast Junior GIYer’s area takes over Broad Street, with Muireann Ní Chíobháin co-author of the GIY Know it Allmanac, seed sowing, bug bingo, an art area, and the Nore Valley Mobile Farm.

The Menu is especially delighted to hear the first Waterford Honey Show is set to take place during Harvest Festival, hosted at venues across the city by the East Waterford BeeKeepers’ Association, in a region where more than 1,000 local beekeepers produce some superb honey, and with ambitious plans to attract international competitors and visitors in years to come, The Menu foresees this august apian assemblage becoming the country’s foremost honey event, competing in the Waterford Honey Championships for the new Waterford Honey Award, a perpetual cut glass trophy made locally.

And, to cap it all, there are myriad opportunities to put away some of the finest nosebag in the land from very splendid local food and drinks producers, including a giant Harvest Market, and a restaurant trail throughout the city, there is a full programme of family fun, entertainment and live music, with a Harvest Market in the centre of town on Saturday and Sunday.

Goldie Chef Aishling Moore joins a stellar cast of Irish chefs and food personalities at the Grub Circus food stage at fEAST Cork 2022 food festival in Midleton this weekend.

Final days of fEAST

Waylaid last weekend, The Menu was unfortunately unable to earlier flag the ongoing fEAST Cork 2022 food festival in Midleton, but urges all readers to come to the splendid East Cork town for the closing day’s festivities, including a giant street market offering all manner of splendid snacking opportunities and, indeed, The Menu himself will be there presenting his Grub Circus food stage (generously sponsored by SuperValu); with a fine programme featuring Michelin starred chefs (Damien Grey, Takashi Miyazaki, Rob Krawczyk, and Ahmet Dede), Battle of the Spice Trucks winner Chris 'Spice Genie' Braganza, the Cully & Sully Children’s Cookery Competition for local kids specially selected on the day to make up two teams, captained by top chefs, Aishling Moore (Goldie, Cork) and Pam Kelly (Farmgate, English Market).

Distiller Eva O’Doherty, from Midleton Distillery’s Method and Madness micro-distillery, talks whiskey, offers samples for all adults in the audience and puts a bottle of premium whiskey up as a prize and closing the date will be an extended barbecue/grilling/smoking masterclass with the very splendid Smokin’ Soul, and, as always, at Grub Circus, there will be loads and loads of opportunities for the audience to eat and drink throughout the day.

Cork Rooftop Farm tour

Crawford Art Gallery’s Meat and Potatoes exhibition ancillary programme of events continues with a Morning Tour of Cork Rooftop Farm (September 10, 10am) where Brian McCarthy will give a guided tour of his splendidly innovative urban farm high above the city streets, on Cornmarket St.

Pop-up at O’Mahony’s

Pop-up with chef Caitlin Ruth, at O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill, one of The Menu’s most favourite of all places to put on the nosebag are hosting, North By West (September 9, 10, and 11), as one of West Cork’s finest, chef Caitlin Ruth travels to just North of Cork city to serve up a five-course set menu of the finest local fare, including a vegetarian option with wine pairing available, courtesy of another West Cork wonder, Fionnuala Harkin, of Wines Direct and The Wineshed, who will fetch up on the Thursday evening for a guided ‘tour’ of the wines on offer. For bookings and information, email: omahonysofwgh@gmail.com or Tel: 086-831 6879.

Scúp Gelato from Co Wexford is The Menu’s top food pick for this week.

Today’s special

Part man, part gelato, The Menu believes there are few finer pleasures in life than to eat good gelato or ice cream while basking in the hot summer sun. Mind you, he also believes there are few finer pleasures than eating good gelato or ice cream in any season at all and, for that matter, at any time of the day or night and was delighted indeed to come across the much heralded Scúp gelato, produced by former Wexford hurler, Will Devereux and his mother Siobhan, their frozen edible emissaries making an extremely compelling case for a berth in The Menu’s cone.

Though fat-free, Mango & Passionfruit sorbet had a lovely smooth creamy texture and mouthfeel and bright, balanced tropical flavours, far too sweet and precisely sweet enough, according to The Menu’s comrade in the lab, La Daughter.

Hazelnut gelato is a good measure of Scúp’s base gelato, made with premium Irish milk and presented as unctuously creamy, rich and velvety on the palate, sweetened just nicely shy of too much, and sporting a balanced sweet strain of nutty, earthy hazelnut flavour. The Menu is also partial to frozen yoghurt concoctions for when a less sugared option is called for and Scúp Gelato Natural Yogurt is very hard to put down once sampled, creamy, light and sweet and bearing a lovely lemony, lactic tang that is extremely refreshing and quite addictive.