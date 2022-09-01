How to make Deliciously Ella's perfect healthy banana bread

Stirred together in minutes, this yummy banana and olive oil loaf from How To Go Plant-Based: A Definitive Guide For You And Your Family by Ella Mills keeps well and tastes amazing 
How to make Deliciously Ella's perfect healthy banana bread

Banana and olive oil loaf. Picture: Clare Winfield.

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 05:24
Katie Wright

“I make this recipe all the time for the girls, it’s brilliant and they absolutely love it,” says Deliciously Ella founder and mum-of-two, Ella Mills.

“It’s soft and spongy and the prunes or dates make the loaf lovely and sweet – you really don’t miss sugar at all. It’s perfect on its own, but equally delicious as a pudding with coconut yoghurt.”

Ella Mills’ Banana and Olive Oil Loaf

With no added sugar, this nutty loaf is a guilt-free sweet treat.

Ella Mills’ Banana and Olive Oil Loaf

Servings

8

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

60 mins

Total Time

1 hours 5 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

British

Ingredients

  • 200g self-raising flour, sifted

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • 3 very ripe bananas, mashed

  • 4 tbsp coconut yoghurt

  • 75ml olive oil, plus extra for greasing

  • 1 tsp vanilla bean paste

  • 100g prunes or medjool dates, chopped

  • 1 tbsp ground flaxseed

  • 75g sultanas or raisins

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 160°C fan.

  2. Grease a 900g loaf tin and line with baking parchment.

  3. In a large bowl, mix together the flour and baking powder.

  4. 5In a separate bowl, mix together the banana, coconut yoghurt, olive oil, vanilla, prunes and flaxseed. Stir in the sultanas.

  5. Add the banana mixture to the flour and mix well – it will seem dry at first but it will come together.

  6. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin, level out the top and bake for 50–60 minutes, until risen and golden. Test with a skewer – if it comes out clean the loaf is ready.

  7. Leave to cool in the tin for 15 minutes before turning out.

    How To Go Plant-Based: A Definitive Guide For You And Your Family by Ella Mills is published by Yellow Kite, priced £26. Photography by Clare Winfield.

More in this section

Buddha Bowl on Table Lunch to Go: This buddha bowl with air fried chickpeas is a winner
Holly White's top tips for saving money on a plant-based diet  Holly White's top tips for saving money on a plant-based diet 
Midweek meals: Five healthy lunchbox fillers perfect for back to school  Midweek meals: Five healthy lunchbox fillers perfect for back to school 
<p>Is a Ninja Duel Zone Air Fryer worth the money?. </p>

Should you buy an air fryer? I bought a Ninja Duel Zone Air Fryer, and this is what I think 

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices